‘What superb gymnastics should look like’: Sooners set for long-awaited rematch with Utah on ESPN 2

The last time No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Utah faced off in the regular season, the winner of the meet finished the year with a national championship.
The most recent meeting between the two was Feb. 17, 1992, 28 years and eleven months ago. The Utes beat the Sooners by a score of 195.800-187.000 in a tri-meet with BYU. Utah absolutely dominated the meet from start to finish, winning by nearly nine points. This time, when the two face off again at 3:45 p.m. CT Sunday in a long-awaited rematch, the winner will again walk away as one of, if not the favorite to win the national title come April.
Oklahoma and Utah match up closely, as the two teams are separated by less than half a point in the initial national rankings. Oklahoma’s advantage comes from vault and bars, while the two teams had nearly identical scores on beam and floor in their season openers.
On vault, the Sooners put up a 49.375 to Utah’s 49.175. The bars is where OU holds the most noticeable gap — 49.425 to 49.000. Oklahoma’s first meet performance edges Utah out by the smallest of margins on beam — 49.400 to 49.375. The lone area where Utah outperformed OU in respective openers was on floor, by a score of 49.350 to 49.300.
“What I appreciate about both of these teams is this high level of quality gymnastics execution,” said former OU gymnast Bart Conner, a two-time olympic gold medalist and current ESPN television commentator. “Details, form and artistry... these two programs are the gold standard.”
Conner will be on the call for the meet when it airs on ESPN 2. In a time slot typically reserved for college basketball, the high-stakes gymnastics showdown will be broadcast into millions of homes.
ESPN 2’s decision to televise the meet — something that only happens to the Sooners once or twice a year — reaches beyond casual gymnastics fans. It will provide a viewing opportunity for many OU and Utah fans who wouldn’t be able to watch otherwise due to COVID-19.
Utah traditionally draws the most fans of any school in the country, averaging over 15,000 fans at every home meet, and Oklahoma typically packs out the Lloyd Noble Center to its 11,528-person capacity. However, the Sooners capacity this season is limited to approximately 2,500, and per the Pac-12 coronavirus guidelines, the Utes cannot have fans in the Huntsman Center.
The prominence of the time slot and the size of the national audience will also allow for college gymnastics to potentially catch the eyes of new fans across the country looking for sports to watch on Sunday afternoon. The two squads are also set to battle again in Utah some time in 2022, likely landing them another premium television slot next season, too.
“ESPN recognizes what a big deal this is because we're on ESPN 2, which has a huge audience,” Conner said. “It's one of these classic matchups. Utah is one of the great women's sports programs in the history of collegiate sports… they’re a juggernaut, they’re the gold standard, and they’re going up against the most dominant team of the last decade, and that’s OU.”
Utah is the all-time leader in gymnastics championships with nine NCAA titles, and one national championship before gymnastics was an NCAA sanctioned sport. The Utes have never finished lower than ninth at nationals in program history and have never missed a trip, although they haven’t won a title since 1995. As for Oklahoma, the Sooners have won four out of the last six titles for fourteen combined championships, and together the schools are two of six to ever win a national championship.
Ironically, OU and Utah's last competition isn't the only gymnastics feat that occurred in 1992. The year also marks the construction of the Bart Conner Gymnastics Academy in Norman, owned and operated by Conner and his wife, five-time olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci. Three current Sooner gymnasts — sophomore Jenna Dunn and freshmen Bell Johnson and Audrey Lynn — have all trained at Conner’s gym.
Now, nearly 29 years later, Conner will voice the rematch between the Sooners and Utes, and he said he expects the final score to be much closer than before.
“It would not be unexpected for this to come down to a tenth of a point separating these two teams,” Conner said. “These teams really exemplify what superb gymnastics should look like.”
