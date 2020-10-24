'We're on the right trajectory': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 33-14 win over TCU

The Sooners (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) defeated TCU (1-3, 1-3), 33-14, in Forth Worth Saturday. OU's defense held TCU to just 14 points, and only 75 rushing yards, while quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and true freshman Marvin Mims exploded for 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Here's what coach Lincoln Riley said after the game:
Opening statement
"Great all around team win. All three sides were major contributors in this one, which was important and (I'm) really, really proud of all three sides. The defense was very solid all day, (they) did a good job of limiting the run game, the explosive plays, with all the speed TCU has on the field.
"They do a lot of different things formationally, and I thought we did a good job of getting lined up, but the defensive line again made a lot of outstanding plays. So, certainly proud of our defense guys (doing) a great job. Special teams once again with a couple of big plays that really spurred us on...so another solid performance by the special teams unit.
"Now we're on the right trajectory. And then we just got to do everything we can to continue to push that. And I just commend our players, staff, everybody, it's been a really productive last two weeks after the Texas win. We had a good plan together. The guys executed the plan, we got better and came down here and got a win on the road against a tough opponent. It was an important game for us no doubt, to build off the momentum of two weeks ago to handle the bye week. (I’m) so proud of this team."
Marvin Mims
"We've needed that. And the thing he keeps doing is he keeps answering the bell. Seems like every time he gets an opportunity, he makes a play. He's a talented kid that goes back to his habits. He practices hard every day. He's a tough kid. He's really done a good job learning our stuff. (Receivers coach Dennis Simmons) has done a really good job bringing him along, and yet to see him making such big plays early on his career both offensively and in the return game has obviously been a big thing for this team. And so he's got to keep improving but a lot of good things."
On T.J. Pledger
"T.J. (Pledger) has done a nice job. He’s really made some good plays, I think he's just getting more insane, it's been a while since he's played this kind of ball, where he's been a feature guy and getting as many carries and opportunities. And I think he's just really starting to settle in, you can really kind of feel it through the games. He obviously got off to a great start today."
What he learned about his team
"I think we got a lot of good things inside of us. I'm really proud of how we handled the bye week and I know I've hit on that so much. And people probably say I want to keep talking about that. But everything's a challenge right now. Everything. I mean, it's almost more of a challenge when you don't have a game and don't have all the stuff surrounding a weekend just with all that we're dealing with. And so, just really proud of how we handled that.
"I think it's a team that wants to find out how good we can get, I sense that in the way we practice, the way we respond. ... I'm excited about where this team can go, and I think our whole team senses it. We're still not even scratching the surface of what we feel like we can be. But we're getting closer. And if we keep doing that, then by the end of this thing we might be pretty decent. So we'll just keep plugging away."
Defensive line
"They’ve been tremendous. I give both (defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux) and outside linebackers and defensive end coach Jamar Cain) a lot of credit. I think they've really done a good job bringing so many of these guys along. I mean, there’s a lot of guys playing for us across that front that have either played zero, or very limited snaps. They really have done a nice job. And they're doing it obviously without key pieces, and which I think makes it all the more impressive."
Spencer Rattler’s growth
“I thought he had a good feel for the plan we wanted today. And coming out and being a star quarterback at this level, especially at a school like this and you just have to experience it.
"As much as mentally preparing guys and doing everything you can to get them ready and talk to them and having guys who’ve been in that same position talk to them and all that, it's just experience and that is another thing. And I think he's getting more used to the emotions, the ups and downs, just kind of what it feels like. And I thought he had just a really good feel today of winning football and managed it and made some explosive plays along the way.”
Playing a complete game
“It’s going on the road against a Gary Patterson coached team like this. I’d say it’s pretty complete...no doubt we have a long way to go but it feels good. It was definitely a step in the right direction. We did some things better today than we've done the majority of the year and a lot of work that we're putting in behind the scenes right now is starting to show up here on the game days. We got another tough one coming up, going down Lubbock. So hopefully we can grow and continue to play.”
