'We're never out of anything': Sooners defy adversity, complete comeback in overtime road win at Texas

With under 30 seconds remaining in overtime, freshman point guard Navaeh Tot swung a pass to junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer.
With Texas defender Celeste Taylor right in her face, Veitenheimer launched the ball without hesitation and landed the game clinching 3-pointer. Seconds later, senior forward Mandy Simpson’s free throws capped a 68-63 Oklahoma (10-10, 7-8 Big 12) win against Texas (16-7, 10-6) in Austin on Saturday afternoon.
.@tatumballin4_32 FOR THREE! Timeout on the floor!OU 66, Texas 63 | 0:23 OT pic.twitter.com/nP2wqPYUsn— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 27, 2021
Oklahoma lost both junior forward Madi Williams and junior guard Taylor Robertson in the fourth quarter after the two fouled out. Williams, who scored a season-low three points on 1-of-6 shooting, picked up all five of her fouls on the offensive end. Robertson, in turn, was tagged with her final foul after she pushed off a Texas defender late in the quarter.
Despite missing their leading scorers, the Sooners continued to battle, outpacing the reeling Longhorns, 9-6, in overtime. It wasn’t until a Tot pull-up jumper with 4:23 remaining, which was the first score of overtime, that OU gained its first lead in the contest, 61-59. Texas, which had four players that fouled out, would take a two point lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Finally, sophomore guard Gabby Gregory — OU’s leading scorer with 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting — made an up-and-under layup to start the Sooners on a 7-0 run. The scoring sprint ultimately won the game for Oklahoma and ended its losing streak in Austin dating back to 2013.
“We fought foul trouble the entire game and we had trouble getting in sync as a result of that,” head coach Sherri Coale said afterward. “I do think that the mid-range jumper by Navaeh Tot was a game changer. She got really aggressive in the second half. She began to challenge the defensive pressure, instead of playing back away from the pressure.
“I think Tot’s performance as a true freshman on the road, in that situation, speaks volumes on her mentality and the kind of competitor she is.”
Collectively, Oklahoma didn’t have anything going for it in the first half. In the first quarter, the Sooners started off 0-for-7 from the field. If not for back-to-back 3-pointers from Robertson, who scored nine of her 14 points in the first quarter, OU would’ve been down by 10 points to start the second quarter.
The second period wasn’t any different for OU either, as its 11-4 run — aided by Gregory’s seven points on 2-for-4 shooting — to start the period, ended in a horrific 3-for-11 shooting performance. At the half, the Sooners were shooting 24 percent and were down, 28-20, to the Longhorns.
In the second half, Williams found herself sitting for the majority of the game after garnering her fourth and fifth offensive fouls. Still, she found other ways to help her team when needed.
Williams was seen on the sidelines grabbing towels, Gatorade and — most importantly — a clipboard for Coale. She remained engaged for OU, even after her three points — her first time in single digits this season — and five fouls resulted in a -1 on-court efficiency rating.
“That’s Madi’s essence,” Coale said of Williams. “It’s become our team’s identity, that we're never out of anything and that there’s a calm, cool confidence that’s always laced with a little bit of levity. She’s always kind of got a grin that’s about to come, and her teammates felt that.
“We had one timeout where one manager was gone looking for Gabby’s inhaler, and nobody knew where the chairs or clipboard were. It was like this just crazy debacle moment and everyone got involved, where assistant coaches were running around looking for chairs, and we kind of all came together and cackled, like ‘this is crazy, let’s just go ahead and win’ and that’s just one of the flappable traits that our guys have.”
The Sooners came together in the third and fourth quarters, clawing back from a Texas lead that was 10 points at one point in the third. A 16-6 run brought OU within three points with under 9 minutes remaining in the fourth. In response, the Longhorns ran away with the lead again for what seemed like a game-clinching 13-6 run. Nevertheless, the Sooners worked all the way back to tie the game.
Freshman forward Skylar Vann and Tot were key contributors to the final run. Vann gave Oklahoma 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and Tot piled on 10 points and four assists on 2-of-5 shooting. Despite missing both Robertson and Williams in the important moments of the game, OU found a way to come together as a team and beat its conference opponent and chief rival.
As the Sooners turn their focus to Texas Tech (10-13, 5-12) at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 1 in Norman, Coale had one final thing to note about her team.
“These seven guys compete their tails off,” Coale said. “They play for each other, they believe and they’re connected. They’re just extraordinary.”
