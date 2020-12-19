'We were pissed': What Sooners' coach Lincoln Riley said after 27-21 win over Iowa State in Big 12 Championship game

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State, 27-21, on Saturday in Dallas.
The Sooners won their sixth-straight Big 12 Championship, despite starting conference play 0-2 for the first time since 1998. With the win, they also avenged their loss from Oct. 3 when the Cyclones won 37-30.
OU had three turnovers, along with its three touchdowns coming from all freshmen players.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley said after the win:
On senior cornerback Tre Brown
"The two kickoff returns were huge. We hadn't had many opportunities there this year and, which is a good thing as well as we played defensively. I thought we fit some of them up really well and he's got such burst, we were able to get him loose and we ended up scoring after both of those drives. They were big-time plays and both of them came after Iowa State had some momentum, like you said.
"So those were important plays and great job by him and our whole kickoff return team. And then obviously we had the pick to end it. But it was a great individual play, very reminiscent of over in the Cotton Bowl just a couple of months ago. So I'm really proud of that kid, all he's had to overcome and he's obviously been a really, really good player for us and I think really taken another step this year."
On if this year's championship was the most special
"Gosh, it's hard to say. Like you said, they're all so different. I felt tremendous excitement after each one of them, but this one does feel different in that way. It does. It's maybe the most unlikely, I guess you might say, just with all we had to overcome, both across the country, every team, everybody, and then specific to our group, we had to overcome a lot.
"It's just hard to find a way to get it done even in one year, so to think that we could continue to do it has been odd. It is. It's a little surreal right now, just the pride in, not just the players, but just the whole program. It took every single person making a sacrifice for this to even be possible and every single person to get out of their comfort zone and do everything that they could. And it took that. It would not have happened without that."
On defensive culture changing
"I think you just continue to evaluate that each year, and not necessarily just with games, but just in the games within the game and the matchups and just the flow of the game. That's where I've always gotten into people, this and that about analytics, and yeah, analytics are great, but they can't measure all those things all the time and you got to know your team.
"So, and I'll say this, though, our team, we have been in now four of these here, our team's had a history of playing pretty darn well defensively in all four of those. We certainly did it again tonight or today. But to win championship football games you got to play pretty good defense and we have been able do it in the past ones and certainly did it again today."
On current state of the Big 12, early losses
"I think people need to make sure and educate themselves on why a lot of those things happened early in the season. You take this team that we played, you take Kansas State, you take us early, we were sitting there playing with depleted rosters when a lot of people either weren't playing or were postponing, canceling games.
"And honestly, those three teams you mention all right there would have been well within their rights to postpone or cancel some of those early games, and we didn't do it because we were trying to get a season in. So that's part of it. Those are good football teams, but there's no way Iowa State loses that first game if they have got the personnel and there's no way that Kansas State loses that first game if they have the personnel, in my opinion. I don't want to say no way. I don't want to have disrespect to Arkansas State and Louisiana.
"I don't want to say no way, but a lot less likely. So we were in a hole ourselves obviously early in the season with personnel as well. So, no, that was a good football team, man, that team right there that we played. Quarterback, third year going at it. Really, I mean, those are NFL-level tight ends, receivers. Obviously the back's good, the defense really super experienced. I mean, that's probably, that's definitely one of the best teams that we have played in a championship game in all the years.
"They're easily, easily right up there at the top of the best and most complete teams that we have played. So, no, I thought for the Big 12 to get the games in that we did, have a great championship game, it was a heck of a finish."
On All-Big 12 Team snubs
"I'm glad they did it. Whoever did it, I need to send them a little gift basket.
"It's not why we do it, but we were pissed. Disappointed for our players because we had some guys that no doubt should have been on that. If you looked at an All-Big 12 team it's amazing we won the game. So that's a — I know it was a weird year and some guys didn't play some games and this and that, but you got the best defense in the league here that doesn't have one guy on the first team, that, that, we missed the boat there.
"But at the end of the day, you give us a choice between All-Big 12 teams and this trophy, I know what each and every one of us will choose. And I know the kind of players we have in there and there's a lot of first-team, all-league and even more players in that locker room."
