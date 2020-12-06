'We were certainly going to be challenged': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor, 27-14, Saturday night in Norman, clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Dec. 19 against No. 9 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1).
OU's defense had three turnovers and has held its last three opponents to 36 combined points despite having 14 Sooners not able to be at the game.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
Depth of the secondary
“I would start with the guys that played in the game. (redshirt freshman defensive back) Jeremiah Criddell’s role was expanded this week. (Junior safety) Delarrin Turner-Yell had to play multiple safety spots. (Redshirt junior defensive back) Tre Norwood was a guy that wasn’t able to practice all week and then came back and had to play nickel and strong safety.
"(Redshirt junior linebacker-turned-defensive back) Robert Barnes is a guy that I'd really want to highlight as a guy that has obviously played some elite football in the past, worked with linebackers and one of those things from a depth standpoint, there was no chance that we could get through this week and certainly this game without Robert playing safety and he didn't bat an eye. We were certainly going to be challenged.
"We knew we were going to be thin. Preparation wise, I thought the guys did a nice job over the course of the week. I think they handled it well. The ball was in the air a lot tonight. Was that part of their adjustment with them being Baylor, seeing the depletion in the secondary? Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't because they do like to throw the ball around but our guys held up pretty well but we also put a lot on our front that way. They had to step up and I started to give those guys a ton of credit and we look forward to get some of the guys back over this next week.”
Game-week preparation
“It was extremely unique. I had a false positive (COVID-19 test) on Monday, so I could rejoin these guys after a couple negative tests Tuesday and Wednesday. I don't know the science behind all of this stuff but I had the rapid test false positive on Monday so I couldn't rejoin the group until Thursday and they do the deeper stuff to confirm that it was not positive and so I was coaching on zoom a lot this week.
"You’ve got safeties out over the course of the week and oh, by the way, the defensive coordinator is not there in the beginning of the week. Yelled at the computer screen a lot but also gave our coaching staff a lot of credit. (Former OU head coach Bob Stoops) was with us as well, which doesn’t get any cooler than that quite frankly and unfortunately a couple of those days I wasn't here. The one time he's around us, I didn’t get a chance to enjoy it as much.
"The entire coaching staff, give them a lot of credit and certainly the players. The nice thing is when you're watching that thing on zoom Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and watch them practice and you're saying that's the defense at Oklahoma and I coach those guys. I was thrilled with that and you don't want to be in that situation. It was a very unique week in a very unique game to cap this thing off and we’re very fortunate to get a win.”
Defensive performance with several players out
“It's a good question and you want to pound the table and say you’re not surprised at all. I think what I would say is you saw a group of guys that are taking more and more ownership and accountability in their own performance and that's not just the first-team defense. ... I think you see guys taking pride in the fact that this is the expectation.
"The expectation is, when you take the field with this group, that you're supposed to perform at a certain level and so I don't know that ‘surprise’ is the right word and proud certainly comes to mind. I think the other thing that I would say is it’s a step in the right direction and walk out of the stadium and saying, ‘We may not have played our best football but certainly we played winning football despite a lot of circumstances.’ A little bit less looking at the scoreboard, a little bit more worried about our own performance and that's a positive.”
Freshman cornerback D.J. Graham’s growth
“He's going to be an elite one, he really is. He's in the right spot. I think, in his core, he believes that. You see ball skills that a lot of defensive backs just simply don't have. He's just scratching the surface and (cornerbacks coach Roy Manning) does a great job with that position room. We couldn't be more excited about him.
"One of the communications we've had with him is he's going to practice better. He shows flashes in practice. Freshmen have a tendency to be that. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of high school football in terms of you're the best guy on the field. How stressful is your Tuesday? When you come to our level and you're playing corner against our offense Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"You can have a bad day like that. What he needs to do is once he becomes an elite practice player, his Saturday’s are going to absolutely take off. We're obviously very pleased with his progression and he's gonna have some good practices over the next two weeks and we continue to have faith and trust him that he's going to give us that quality of work on game days. You saw the ball skills tonight, I mean that's a little bit different than maybe what you see on most TVs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.