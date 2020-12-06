'We took turns making some mistakes': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 27-14 win over Baylor

No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6), 27-14, at home on Saturday and earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship game against No. 9 Iowa State (8-2, 8-1) on Dec. 19.
Head coach Lincoln Riley's offense had just 99 yards in the first half and scored just 10 points, the lowest total in a half this season.
Here's what Riley said after the game:
Defensive depth and redshirt junior Robert Barnes
"Who knew you'd ever need depth like we did here, even taking a guy like Robert Barnes. I mean, hell, he's a linebacker, and then four days ago becomes a safety and then started in a Big 12 game here. So, no it says a lot and it says so much about the mentality and how far we've come defensively there.
"I think we've created an expectation that we're not going to have excuses, that we're not going to use excuses and that we expect to continue to play well no matter what the circumstances are, so I’m excited about the way we competed there and those guys did a tremendous job.
"We gave him a game ball after the game. I told the team after, ‘How do you make this work where you're at a place where you can recruit good football players from all over the country, guys that are some of the best players obviously on their own teams and their own areas their own states, and you come here to a place where you have 100 and something guys on the roster, and only eleven can be out there at a time. How does that work from a team chemistry standpoint?’
The only way it does is unselfishness has to be a hallmark of your program, it has to be one of those things that is valued above just about anything else and it is here, and to Robert’s credit, from starting and some monster games here as a young guy, doing a lot of great things to making the change to linebacker, going on scout team all year busting his tail, gaining the weight to learn a new position all that and then then all of a sudden you get asked to go back and didn't even flinch. So, it's just a great example and what we want our program to be all about."
First-half offensive struggles
"We took turns making some mistakes, we did have some things that were certainly there that we had a few times where they only had really good calls and, we missed a couple things up front all we had some things we blocked it up perfect and missed a few cuts in the backfield, we had some plays that were that were some bad calls of bad times for me and then we can all took our hand and took our turn as far as making some mistakes. so just not.
"I can't look at and say like the one group was terrible one group was just absolutely cause but again an offensive football if you're, if all 11 are doing their job, it shows up.
"We're gonna look at this and even my disappointment in how we played offensively, you're gonna look back on and say, well, we just really stunk, they're going to go back and see we were this close on so many things but, when you don't set the players up to prepare well and do a better job there, then it's hard to overcome that sometimes and just have to be better on.They have to get coached better and then our guys have to step up and respond and execute the plan."
Team resilience
"I think it says a lot about the culture in this program. I’m excited that this team's been able to uphold the fighting spirit that OU football is. That was put in by so many coaches and players before all of us and so it's important for us to continue to push that and continue to do our part there.
"And when you come to OU, that's just part of the deal, and you're always going to be on a big stage, expectations are always going to be to win and to win championships and those things aren't easy year in and year out. There's always different challenges, this year obviously there have been plenty. I'm proud of the culture and proud to work and coach at a place like that, that's the belief regardless of what stacked up against you."
Freshman cornerback D.J. Graham
"I think he's certainly found a permanent home there, he's doing a great job. I think his confidence is growing, and our confidence is growing in him and getting him more and more snaps and he's a confident kid man, he's executing the calls he's making plays when there's opportunities being made where they're physical tackles or obviously, the big pick here tonight so I’m excited about his development. The fun thing for a guy like that is there's still so much to go. So he's gonna have some opportunities to really be a good football player and we'll continue to push him and I'm sure DJ will continue to respond."
Playing West Virginia despite clinching title spot
"We believe in competitiveness and we believe in not backing down from anything. And that's one of the best parts about college football now it should always be preserved in every league, all the time, if possible.
"You could think how many, how many championship games have we been in here, the very first two years here, we ended up playing games that were the outright Big 12 champion and we ended up I think, playing Oklahoma State and all that we're, we had nothing to lose or even our third year here we had TCU after beating them and being the outright champion. You have to go to the championship game and go do it. That's part of what it is, so we know the schedule and, and especially in all years but especially this one, the opportunity to play another game, if we can do it, we'll be there."
