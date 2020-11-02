'We took over the world': How Sooners overcame No. 1 Nebraska, righted a rivalry and cemented 2000 title hopes

Dan Cody was lost in the chaos.
Trapped in the crowd, the linebacker still can’t recall what happened to him after fans stormed Owen Field, but he’s still sure of what he witnessed beforehand.
After decimating then-No. 11 Texas and then-No. 3 Kansas State, the finale of the month still known in Sooner lore as “Red October” came on Oct. 28, 2000. It was pandemonium in Norman as the No. 3 Sooners came from behind to beat No. 1 Nebraska, 31-14.
Fruit flew, fans charged, goalposts fell and parties raged as the Sooners beat the nation’s top team at home for the first time in program history. The accomplishment was made even sweeter coming against a rival that had haunted Oklahoma since former head coach Barry Switzer’s departure after the 1988 season.
“It had us feeling really good,” Cody said. “As a true freshman, it's happening so fast you don't even know. It’s a gift and a curse when it happens like that.”
OU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) had gained confidence off its recent road win over the Wildcats and was refreshed by a bye week before the Cornhuskers (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) came to Norman, but recent history wasn’t on the Sooners’ side.
During Switzer’s time as offensive coordinator and later head coach, Oklahoma had gone 17-8 against Nebraska since 1966 with clutch wins titled “Game of the Century” and “Game of the Century II” in 1971 and 1987. Yet, from 1973 to 1997, legendary Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne had forged a 255-49-3 record, while winning three national championships and 12 conference titles.
The rivalry had soured significantly since Switzer’s last year at the helm. Including that 1988 season, OU had produced only one win against the Cornhuskers in its last 10 tries and had lost its last seven attempts while being outscored 265-61.
In 1996, the Big Eight’s realignment into the Big 12 placed Nebraska in the north division and Oklahoma in the south. The Sooners’ frustrations boiled over when their rival embarrassed them by scores of 73-21 and 69-7 in 1996 and 1997 before a two-year hiatus of the matchup.
Despite those recent struggles, second-year head coach Bob Stoops was determined to change the narrative. In the days before the game, he broke out the film to educate his players about the heyday of the battle, when OU was the dominant force with the edge in close games.
“We were coming off of a stretch where OU football was in its darkest day,” said then-junior place kicker Tim Duncan. “And you kind of forget that the Nebraska games weren't Nebraska blowing OU out all the time. It was always a hard fought, pretty evenly matched matchup whenever the teams were playing. So to go ahead and show the history of the game between those two, it was very educational and motivational at the same time.”
The Sooners got a taste of history in real life, too, as Switzer — at the invitation of Stoops — paced the field during practices leading up to the game for the first time in 13 years.
‘Freaking crazy’
Undefeated Nebraska was as stout as usual entering the marquee bout on ESPN’s College GameDay. Third-year head coach and former Cornhusker running back Frank Solich had built a star-studded triple option offense captained by junior quarterback Eric Crouch, who would go on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2001.
“It was so hard to replicate in practice just for the simple fact that what do you is you try to create a scout team that has these huge linemen and a dual-threat quarterback,” Cody said. “You’ve only got so much personnel to go around to try to replicate that stuff.”
On average, Nebraska’s offensive linemen held a 40-pound advantage on the Sooners’ defensive front. The Cornhuskers’ “Black Shirt” defense was a physical group that presented a tough challenge for senior quarterback Josh Heupel and OU’s nationally top-ranked offense.
After Nebraska received the opening kick in front of 75,989 fans, what looked like another Sooner nightmare immediately took shape. The Cornhuskers marched down the field and took a 7-0 lead on a six-play, 76-yard drive capped by Crouch’s 39-yard touchdown pass to senior Matt Davison.
Following an OU punt, Crouch extended his team’s lead to 14-0 with a 37-yard scoring sprint, and Duncan’s missed field goal on the Sooners’ second drive left Oklahoma feeling further deflated. Nebraska’s offense, which entered averaging 379 yards-per-game, had slashed the Sooners’ defense for 166 yards on its first two drives.
“I remember sitting on the sideline and me and Damian Mackey looked at each other and said, ‘Man, it’s 14-0 in the middle of the first quarter,’” then-sophomore receiver and cornerback Andre Woolfolk said. “‘Man, at this rate we’re gonna give up 60. This is freaking crazy. I don’t know what's going on.’”
‘That was the one’
On the surface, it appeared OU was headed toward demise, but Stoops wasn’t about to let the success he’d built burn to the ground in one game. He rallied his players, telling them to remain calm.
Offensive coordinator Mark Mangino found Heupel on the sideline and asked him what plays he trusted against the overpowering Black Shirts. Together they rehashed the offensive plan and the Sooners took off.
Heupel drove the offense downfield as the clock flipped to the second quarter, and OU halved Nebraska’s lead with sophomore running back Quentin Griffin’s 2-yard touchdown plunge.
During Oklahoma’s next drive, Heupel hit Woolfolk for one of the craziest catches in college football history, as the Denver native kicked the ball into the air and corralled it with one hand while laying on his back for a 34-yard gain.
HE CAUGHT IT!Andre Woolfolk with the incredible juggling act vs Nebraska.⭕️🙌🏈🔙🔜 pic.twitter.com/aXGo5xCmVn— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) August 22, 2018
Then on third down and 14, Heupel found sophomore receiver Curtis Fagan for another touchdown to knot the game at 14 apiece.
As Nebraska lined up to punt after three plays on the ensuing drive, the momentum had already swung, but one play was about to send the Sooners over the edge. Junior tight end Josh Norman slithered through the line and snuffed the kick out.
The ball rolled toward OU’s end zone and Woolfolk pounced on it. Four plays later, a Duncan field goal gave the Sooners a 17-14 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the first half.
“That’s a standard play that Nebraska is looking to flip the field and play defense with a lead,” Duncan said of Norman’s block. “All of a sudden, it turns into points, and now the game breaks wide open.”
Following another Cornhusker punt, OU notched its fourth-straight possession with a score thanks to Norman’s 8-yard touchdown run off a reverse and took a 24-14 lead into halftime. Oklahoma’s 24-point barrage was the highest total ever allowed by Nebraska in a second quarter at that time.
In the second half, OU’s defense took over as concerns that Crouch couldn’t pass his team back into the game became reality. Freshman cornerback Derrick Strait found himself in the path of an errant throw and galloped 32 yards to the end zone with the ball in tow.
After Strait’s touchdown, making the score 31-14, OU fans began to bombard the field with oranges in celebration of the Sooners inevitable trip to the Orange Bowl for the national championship.
The Black Shirts managed to end Heupel’s streak of 145 passes without an interception, but the Cornhuskers had little to boast as the Sooner defense shut down the nation’s top rushing offense.
Any remaining hope was dashed in the fourth quarter when Strait’s big hit on Davison dislodged the ball and freshman safety Brandon Everage scooped it up. Oklahoma pitched a shutout in the second half.
“Our defense was a terror,” said then-sophomore safety Roy Williams. “That whole saying that defense wins championships is not a lie.”
Fans began chanting “We’re Number One,” as the clock ran down and when time expired they rushed onto the field to celebrate. Norman police used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd, but Sooner Nation didn’t care.
The field was covered in oranges and the south field goal lay in pieces. Cody said streets were blocked, horns honked and beers were handed out of the backs of cars as partiers ran wild for hours after the momentous win.
OU had made it through Red October after years of suffering and going 7-5 just the season before, proving itself a legitimate title contender. For the first time since 1987, the Sooners would hold the top spot in the national rankings.
Since then, Oklahoma and Nebraska have faced each other seven times, with the Sooners going 5-2. The rivalry has cooled due in part to Nebraska’s subsequent mediocrity and departure for the Big Ten in 2011.
But the feud will see a shot of revitalization in 2021 and 2022 via a non-conference home-and-home series. The teams are scheduled for the same setup in 2029 and 2030 as well.
Until then, and even after those games become history, the 2000 contest will still hold a special place in OU lore.
“That Nebraska game, man,” Fagan said. “That was the one.”
“We took over the world.”
To watch highlights of the game, click here.
20 in 2020: Reliving OU football’s 2000 National Championship season two decades later
‘We will kick their ass without question’: Sooners’ 63-14 beatdown of Texas in 2000 Red River Showdown remembered as big step for program 20 years later
‘We’re the truth’: How 2000 Sooners found their swagger at Kansas State, sharpened daggers for No. 1 Nebraska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.