'We're getting to the championship': Parnell Motley's adversity in life, football career has prepared him for ultimate challenge against No. 1 LSU

On Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio, the college football world was introduced to Parnell Motley.
Then-No. 2 Ohio State entered a game against then-No. 5 Oklahoma as 7.5-point favorites, but the Buckeyes were reeling with 11:11 remaining in the fourth quarter as they faced a 24-13 deficit. Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett took the snap, quickly rolled to his right to evade the Sooners' pass rush and slung a bullet to a wide receiver, only for the route to be jumped and intercepted by Motley, who was then a sophomore cornerback.
1⃣1⃣ Days Until 🏈 Time In Oklahoma.Parnell Motley's huge fourth quarter interception last year against Ohio State came on a play that started at the 11:11 mark with OU leading by 11 points. #BoomerSooner | #BeatFAU | @PeeMot11 pic.twitter.com/MtptJ2dBuA— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) August 21, 2018
Four plays later, the Sooners' offense punched the ball into the end zone to take a commanding 31-13 lead, all but ending any hope for an Ohio State comeback. For the Sooners, the eventual 31-16 win cemented their status as legitimate national championship contenders. For Motley, who also led the team with eight tackles, his performance was the coming-out party for his Sooner career.
A former three-star recruit with only one start to his name having the best performance of his career may have been a surprise to some, but not to Motley, who is now in his senior season. For him, it was everything he worked for and expected to achieve since he was a young player growing up in Washington D.C.
“He always talks about envisioning the moment. He envisions those moments of catching the interception,” said Derrick McBryde, who trained Motley in high school. “He told me before the Ohio State game that it was going to probably be the best game of his career, and look what happened. It was those types of moments that me and him always used to talk about.”
Motley’s mindset prior to his first opportunity to shine on a big stage is backed up by a seemingly infinite work ethic that stems from his time in the rough neighborhoods of Washington D.C., and his on-field performance foreshadowed a knack for making timely plays in a career that has been full of peaks and valleys.
Despite Oklahoma’s defensive struggles throughout Motley’s career, the Sooners have transformed into a formidable defensive unit in 2019, ranking 24th nationally in total defense under first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. And perhaps no player has embodied Grinch’s emphasis on forcing turnovers more than Motley, who has forced a team-leading three takeaways.
Now, Motley will have to face perhaps his toughest on-field challenge yet, as No. 4 Oklahoma will face No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 28 in Atlanta. The Tigers have the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Joe Burrow and the Biletnikoff Award winner in Ja’Marr Chase, who Motley will likely be matched up against for much of the game.
For the Sooners to win, they’ll need to curtail the potent Tiger offense, and perhaps no player is more necessary to the defensive effort against the LSU passing attack than Motley.
And while it certainly won’t be easy, Motley has never been more equipped to have the game of his life.
“I think his play has just been a reflection of how he’s been a more consistent everything this year,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “He's been more consistent handling his business, been a more consistent practice player, been more focused and less distracted. He's grown up, and it's made an absolute difference.
“He’s always been a fast starter that eventually tailed off, but he hasn’t done that this year.”
'His work ethic'
Prior to being a centerpiece in the secondary for one of college football’s most prestigious programs, Motley was trying to figure out what high school to attend. As a middle schooler, Motley made a name for himself, and many elite local programs such as St. Johns, DeMatha and Gonzaga were recruiting him.
Motley ended up attending H.D. Woodson High School, in large part due to his relationship with defensive coordinator Wayne Johnson, who grew up as friends with Motley’s father.
“Most of the schools started recruiting him when he was in the seventh grade, but I knew he’d be a player ever since he was born,” Johnson said. “His mom and father always had him in sports ever since he was young because his family was just a sports family.”
He walked into the Woodson program and made an immediate impact by contributing on offense as a wide receiver, defense as a cornerback and special teams as a kickoff returner, which helped foster his football IQ and improve his game.
In his freshman season, Woodson finished 4-6, but Motley’s ability to come in and immediately contribute was a rarity, and it served as a reminder of why all the top high schools in the area were drooling at his potential.
“Guys don’t typically come in and play varsity early, and that’s what he did,” McBryde said. “And then when he played against the best teams and the best players, he would always just take the best players out of the game. By playing wide receiver and DB and returning punts, he knew instinctively what everyone would be trying to do and what they weren’t trying to do.”
Despite Motley’s natural talent and versatility, he never let any of his early success get to his head. For those who coached Motley before he was making interceptions on national television, before he was tasked with guarding the Big 12’s best receivers week in and week out, and before he was an All-Big 12 selection, the first trait that stands out about Motley is his constant desire to work harder than his peers.
“He was a special player mostly because of his work ethic,” said Greg Fuller, H.D. Woodson’s head coach. “Just the way he came out and practiced immediately and put in the work. That’s what I always think about Parnell — his work ethic.”
Motley’s work ethic is fueled by his background and upbringing in Washington D.C., where his life was uprooted by tragedy when he was still in high school.
On Aug. 13, 2014, Motley’s older brother, Dexter, was shot in a drive-by shooting and died in the hospital the next day, becoming another victim of violence in a city that often struggles to stay safe. According to data from the FBI, D.C. had 22.8 murders per 100,000 residents in 2018, which was the 10th highest in the nation.
Hoping to avoid becoming the victim of senseless violence like his brother, Motley worked relentlessly to be able to make it out of his rough neighborhood and give him a platform to help other kids who are in the shoes he was once in.
“He has a lot of self-motivation, plus he has a lot of strong tendencies to want to get out of the environment that he grew up in,” Fuller said, who coached at H.D. Woodson for over 15 years. “That environment and the neighborhoods surrounding him were tough, and so he always had that desire to work harder than everyone else.”
Five years later, Motley is over 1,300 miles away from his hometown that brought him an immense amount of tragedy and hardship. But Motley remains proud of his roots, citing Washington D.C. in both his Instagram and Twitter bios.
As one of the locals who escaped the violence of his neighborhood, Motley’s pride is about far more than just his abilities on the football field. In the position he’s in as a college football star, he wants to serve as a beacon of hope for the youth who are trying to escape the same fate he was able to escape.
“He comes from a small city that’s overpopulated, and the murder, crime rates, drug rate is really high, and (he) understands that and sees the position he’s in,” McBryde said. “He wants to go be the guy to lead and show people from the neighborhood to mimic what he did. That’s why he’s still so prideful.”
'He's not one to make excuses'
The hours Motley put in with the hopes of making it out of his neighborhood quickly paid dividends, both for him individually and for H.D. Woodson. From his sophomore to senior seasons, the Warriors amassed a combined 31-11 record and won the District of Columbia State Athletic Association Class AA championship in 2013.
In April 2015, Motley received his first scholarship offer from Michigan, and just over two weeks later, he received an offer from Oklahoma.
But before deciding to be a Sooner, Motley committed to Maryland, which was then coached by Washington D.C. native Mike Locksley. Motley verbally committed to the Terrapins on June 27, 2015, before taking visits to many other schools.
“We were up in the cafeteria at Maryland and he committed, and he hadn’t done many visits to other places yet,” Johnson said. “It was because of Locksley that he committed to Maryland, but I wanted (him) to have the opportunity to visit other places.”
After taking Johnson’s advice and hearing out other schools, Motley took an official visit to Norman on Dec. 11, 2015. Eight days later, he decommitted from Maryland, and two days after that, he committed to Oklahoma.
Former Oklahoma secondary coach Kerry Cooks recruited Motley, and the tradition, history and prestige of the program made the Sooners a natural choice for Motley.
“The tradition that OU has and the type of program they have out there is big for any recruit,” Fuller said. “What player wouldn’t want to go to a program that’s so established in the way that Oklahoma is?”
The same way Motley was recruited by many local high schools when he was a middle schooler, many top colleges were hoping to land Motley. But unlike his experience at Woodson, Motley didn’t come in and immediately become one of the team’s best players.
In his freshman season, Motley appeared in 11 games, almost entirely on special teams. It was one of the first times Motley had not been the star of the team, but the work ethic he fostered in D.C. followed him over 1,300 miles to Norman, and Motley remained focused on improving and contributing in any way he could.
“He came in knowing he wasn’t the man, but he was going to be the man because he was going to outwork everyone beside him,” McBryde said. “So when he played special teams, it was always his goal to be the best guy. And when he didn’t play, he didn’t cry or complain about it, he just put his head down and went to work.”
Motley started creating buzz in the spring of 2017, which culminated with an interception on eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield in the spring game that year, foreshadowing his emergence as a sophomore.
One week after his star performance against Ohio State, Motley returned an interception 77 yards for a go-ahead touchdown against Tulane in the second quarter of a 56-14 rout. In his junior season, Motley had a game-winning interception in a 28-21 overtime win over Army and had fourth quarter interceptions in double-digit wins over Iowa State and TCU.
But for all of Motley’s highs, there was a laundry list of lows for him and the Oklahoma defense in 2017 and 2018. The defense, and particularly the secondary, held Oklahoma back from reaching national championship games in both years, allowing 54 points to Georgia in the 2017 Rose Bowl and 45 to Alabama in the 2018 Orange Bowl, both of which were losses in College Football Playoff games. The Sooners struggled in most defensive categories, but no stat is more damning than the Sooners’ 129th-ranked pass defense in 2018.
The Oklahoma defense became a punching bag for college football fans and media, as seemingly every week opponents did whatever they wanted offensively. But after living through the struggles that Motley has seen, adversity on the football field was overcomeable. And just as he had throughout all of his life, he knew the only way to get through it was hard work.
“He’s a pretty straightforward guy and takes all of that straight on,” Fuller said. “He’s not one to make excuses. He knows his limits, he knows what he can do, and he’s going to go out there and hit it hard and keep pushing until he gets the job done right.”
'We're getting to the championship'
In a season full of success for both Motley and the Sooners, both he and his team faced their biggest setback on Oct. 26 in Manhattan, Kansas, as the Sooners suffered their lone loss of the regular season in a stunning upset to Kansas State, 48-41.
The Sooners collapsed defensively for the first time all season against the Wildcats, particularly in the second and third quarters, when Kansas State outscored Oklahoma 34-6 and all Motley could do was watch.
Motley was ejected in the second quarter of the game for kicking a Kansas State player, and he stood in the tunnel watching as his team’s undefeated record slipped away.
“It was ignorant (of) me,” Motley said at his first media availability after the ejection on Nov. 11. “I’m a valuable player to this team. They need me and could definitely use me if I keep my head in the game. It definitely hurt my team.”
What made Motley’s mental error stunning is that it came in the midst of his best season as a Sooner. Two weeks into the season, Motley led the nation in completion percentage allowed when targeted, and after three weeks he led the nation in yards per cover snap.
For Motley, excelling at the early points of the season was not unfamiliar, as he felt he did that in his sophomore and junior seasons, but then struggled as the seasons continued. But in his final year in Norman, Motley knew he had to make the most of his season by maintaining that elite level of play throughout the year.
"In 2017, I got out to an early jump. In 2018, I had a good start then kind of declined," Motley said in September. "It’s good to feed off the motivation from that. I don’t look at those kinds of things as anything other than that — it’s good to see it, but it’s got to keep me motivated."
After the loss to Kansas State, Motley and the Sooners had little to no room for error in order to make a third-straight College Football Playoff appearance. And Motley became the star of a secondary determined to shed the stigma it had become associated with in recent years, as the Sooners went undefeated in “Championship November.”
Motley’s late-season dominance started with a dramatic 42-41 win over Iowa State on Nov. 9 in Norman. On a 2-point conversion with 24 seconds remaining, Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy tossed a pass to the end zone for the go-ahead score, and Motley ripped the ball out of the receiver's hands and intercepted the pass to seal the win.
This is the Parnell Motley pick to seal the 42-41 win for the Sooners against Iowa State. pic.twitter.com/hVxbsioZMJ— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 10, 2019
One week later, Motley was the catalyst for Oklahoma’s largest comeback in school history by forcing a fumble in the third quarter against Baylor when the Sooners faced a 31-17 deficit, and Oklahoma proceeded to go on a 17-0 run and win the game in Waco.
Parnell Motley forces the fumble. Pat Fields recovered it.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/xUqHXzbgbL— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 17, 2019
Two weeks later, he forced and recovered a fumble, and caught an interception against Oklahoma State in a dominant 34-16 Sooner win. And perhaps his best performance came in the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor, as Motley locked up star wideout Denzel Mims, who didn’t catch a single pass on the day.
Parnell Motley has had himself a night in Stillwater for @OU_Football 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WJz4LDR0yl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2019
“A lot of guys get here and think the reps are infinite and that they’re going to last forever, then they get to the end and see the end,” Riley said. “And that sometimes gives them perspective they didn’t have before.
“But give him credit because he’s getting everything he’s worked for right now.”
Everything he’s worked for is culminating in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against LSU, which ranks third nationally in points per game with 46.8 and second in passing yards per game with 378.4. And in a fitting way to round out Motley’s career filled with adversity, the Sooners will enter the game shorthanded.
Oklahoma will be without two starters in defensive end Ronnie Perkins, due to a reported suspension, and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, due to a reported collarbone injury. As 13.5-point underdogs, many aren’t giving the Sooners much of a chance to pull off an upset.
But Motley’s been in this position before. No one expected a widely unknown sophomore to travel to Ohio State and lead a defense to an upset in 2017.
And just like he expected to have the game of his life against the Buckeyes two years ago, Motley isn’t planning on ending his career in Atlanta.
“He said to me last night over the phone, ‘My brothers and me are ready to go, and I wish we could play now,’” Johnson said. “He said he just wants to leave it all out there on the field, and because this is his opportunity to reach the ultimate goal.
“He told me, ‘We’re getting to the championship. This is not going to be my last game as an Oklahoma Sooner.’”
