'We’re all in this together': OU football families thankful for time together amid Thanksgiving, Sooners' COVID-19 protocols

As Shea Norwood helps set the table at Thanksgiving this year, several loved ones won’t be in attendance.
Normally, Shea and her immediate family would travel to Dallas to join aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws for a congregation of roughly 25 people to celebrate the holiday. But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the Norwoods will stay home in Van Buren, Arkansas, for a family gathering of no more than 10 people.
The decision was difficult, but was one the family had to make.
"I don’t like change, but you have to embrace change in 2020," Shea said. "I’m just blessed that we can still gather as a family. I don’t care if it was just five of us. As long as we’re together, thankful and loving each other, everything’s OK."
One Norwood who won’t be present this year is Shea’s son, Oklahoma redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood. However, the reason behind his absence isn’t due to the Norwoods’ smaller gathering — Norwood would be one of the first invited, Shea insists — but because he’ll be in Norman, where the Sooners paused team activity due to COVID-19 concerns on Wednesday.
Previously, Oklahoma was slated to depart for Morgantown on Thanksgiving day for a bout against West Virginia on Saturday.
OU athletes not being present for Thanksgiving has become a regular occurrence for more than just the Norwoods. Households across the country are adapting to reduced congregations amid a pandemic, but the feeling of not being with certain loved ones is not new to college sports families.
"I think we’re used to it by now,” head coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday, before OU suspended team activities. “We just can’t live our normal lives. I know that nobody can in this pandemic, maybe some still are, but our (lives are) a little bit different. For our guys, they’re not like the average college kid that is out living just like normal, like it appears most are.
"I think our guys have gotten used to that. Is it hard not going home or doing the things you want to for Thanksgiving (and) going to a staff member’s home? It is, but at the same time, we’re pretty used to that plan around here."
Saturday would have marked the fourth time in six seasons that Oklahoma had a road game the week of Thanksgiving, and would’ve been the second time the Sooners spent the holiday in Morgantown during that span.
While some would likely grow homesick being thousands of miles from home on the holiday, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler seemed more focused on keeping his teammates together and increasing their chances at playing for a sixth-straight Big 12 Championship.
"I feel like nothing changes," Rattler said on Tuesday, before OU’s game against West Virginia was moved to Dec. 12. "We have a strict schedule for the whole year. Last year I don’t think we went home for Thanksgiving or Christmas. So, we’re really just locked in each game. We’ll have some time off to cook our own food or to go eat at a coach’s house or something. (As for) team togetherness, we talk about that a lot in team meetings and get-togethers. … That’ll be big going into these last couple of games. These games matter a lot, so we just have to stay together and stay the path."
After Oklahoma’s abysmal 1-2 start to the season, togetherness has been one of Riley’s main coaching points on the year — and it’s worked. Currently riding a five-game winning streak, the Sooners’ offense leads the Big 12 in points and total yards per game while their defense is the conference’s best at stopping opposing rushing attacks.
And Riley’s message of togetherness isn’t limited to the field. He wants his team to be in sync off the field, too.
"Despite all the tough things that our team, and people in general, has gone through this year, we all can’t forget how much that we have to be thankful for,” Riley said. “One thing that we’re thankful for is being able to play this game. … We’ve been able to all do what we love, even though it’s been a little bit different. We’re trying to approach it that way and not just be, ‘poor me, poor us, poor pandemic.’ … Life’s still pretty good. We’re getting to play football and coach football, which is pretty good."
The postponement of the Sooners’ game against the Mountaineers comes after Oklahoma had nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in one week. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the Sooners and the Big 12 had also discussed postponing their matchup against Oklahoma State that week.
"It’s a week-to-week deal that we have to deal with," Riley said Nov. 21 after the Sooners defeated the Cowboys, 41-13, despite the game’s initial lingering fate. "We were either going to play it (then) or rearrange it. But luckily, things trended in a positive direction at the end of the week and we were able to play."
As of Wednesday, there have been over 90 college football games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.
OU’s coach on all things COVID-19, Dr. Dale Bratzler, believes large family gatherings during the holiday season could spike cases and double coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Oklahoma by January. And even in groups that are taking extra precautions, like OU’s football team and men’s basketball team — which also suspended team activities this week — outbreaks are happening.
"Because household contacts are a common source of infection, it is prudent to limit family gatherings at this time and avoid having any in-home events that could put you or your loved ones at risk of the infection,” Bratzler said in a statement released by OU on Nov. 18. “While COVID-19 is commonly transmitted in the home, other places where the virus is easily spread include bars, gyms, restaurants, places of worship and any setting that you have groups of people in an indoor setting and not wearing masks. Contemplate hosting virtual gatherings with friends and family."
Shea is making sure her family does its part, coming together in the safest way possible during this Thanksgiving. Though the day will look very different compared to years past, the Norwoods will still enjoy all their favorite holiday dishes alongside a few of the people they wouldn’t trade for the world.
And although he won’t be there, Shea said Tre will make his now-annual FaceTime call to the family as the Norwoods, like families across the country, attempt to find a moment of solace in what’s been a "difficult year for everybody."
"I think the thing that everyone needs to hear is that we’re all going through this together,” Shea said. “(We’ve had) a trying year, but we know that it's not just us. It’s not just us that’s having to scale (Thanksgiving) down. It’s not just us that’s not able to see family members that we long to see.
"We’re all in it together. As long as our hearts are still beating the same beat and we still have family, that’s all that really matters."
