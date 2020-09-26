'We know how to respond to a loss': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 38-35 loss to Kansas State

Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) lost to Kansas State (1-1, 1-0 Big 12) for the second year in a row on Saturday.
The Sooners' offense had four turnovers, and gave up 31 points in the second half. Kansas State is the first team to beat coach Lincoln Riley in back-to-back seasons.
Here's what Riley had to say after the game:
Opening Statement
“Obviously super disappointed, incredibly disappointed locker room. But we didn’t do the things that we needed to put this game away. And that's frustrating, to be playing as well as we were really on all three sides. I mean, the first half was dominant. I left thinking ... ‘I don't know how this game is even this close right now ... But we gained the momentum and then (the) second half we just played poor football. I mean you lose the turnover battle ... you had a punt blocked, you have multiple busted plays defensively that led to just huge explosives when really they had no momentum. You know, we just make critical errors ... and give Chris (Klieman) and Kansas State a lot of credit. ... We're very disappointed, but our resolve is very strong. We know how to respond to a loss around here. Better go do it, and it's going to take every single one of us."
On most disappointing factors
"It's tough to pick, sadly. I mean, it was all three sides shared in it, you know. Getting the one big play on special teams wise and really had nothing going in the return game. You know, I think defensively it would be some of the busted coverages on the big plays, and then a few missed tackles, you know, that just turned into big plays and give K-State credit. Those were tackles that they did not miss. They tackled better than we did. We had a lot of one on one opportunities that we just couldn't quite get loose, that I think had a chance to break the game open. You know, and we missed a couple of tackles, you know, that were poor by us defensively. And then I mean, obviously, the turnovers. I mean to lose the turnover battle five to night andf have some of the turnovers we did when we had all the momentum in the world, you know, not be able to get one from them. Again, the whole thing's disappointing because there's so much good in the first half and it's so disappointing to let a team like that hang in there."
On Spencer Rattler’s struggles
“No, it'll definitely be a learning experience. I mean he had the one reckless interception in the first half, where he just threw the ball up. And that was frustrating. Other than that, he was really good in the first half. Yeah, and then we just couldn't keep him quite comfortable enough in the pocket. And I didn't think he was very comfortable there the entire day, you know, moved around, missed a few things, missed a couple throws, made a lot of big plays, had several big plays taken back by penalties. So again, there's going to be several decisions that we're gonna want back. That's kind of the nature of playing that position. He did a lot of good things, too. So no question. I mean, it's a young guy and the second start. We're going to continue to build on it, he'll continue to build and get better and get coached better as well."
On offensive line play
“Based on the look, I thought we did some good things in the run game. I thought we were improved there, we just gotta give Kansas State credit. They tackle well. I can't tell you how many times we were one-on-one with the safety and we weren't able to get loose enough — you're counting on one of those to eventually pop into a big play. So I thought (there was) some positive things in the run game, obviously the penalties were disappointing. We had a bunch of big penalties on big plays, some even there at the end that were big, so we're gonna have to go look at it. There's some positives, there are some negatives and they're gonna have to get better just like everybody.”
“It's just gonna depend on how our guys play and how guys continue to practice. We lost Creed (Humphrey) there for a little bit to some cramping issues and got him back in there. We plan to play both Raym (Andrew Raym) and Harrison (Anton Harrison) a little bit. You think those guys are gonna be good players, but we're still searching for that top lineup that makes us as good as we can be.”
On running game
“We were clean on some things. I thought we ran pretty hard and pretty physical. Both Seth (McGowan) and T.J. (Pledger) did. But obviously we had the one fumble on the ground and then just weren't able to shake loose and really pop any, and then when we did I can think of two of them that we had big penalties on. The running game was definitely more consistent but was not near as explosive as we needed to be.”
On offense late in game
“Late in the game (it was) a little bit (of) everything, there's some bad calls by me. Sometimes we had guys open that we missed them or we didn't have quite the protection. Times that we did protect great, a few things weren't there. It's just a combination of everything. I just can't point to just one thing and say, ‘man, we were great at everything but just really bad at this.’ It was just a poor job by me. And not putting our guys in position to make enough plays.”
On mental mistakes
“I'm not saying we practice flawlessly, but if we would have played the entire game like we practiced over the last two weeks, then we wouldn't be sitting here disappointed right now. We practice well, with the numbers you have it's been challenging to practice exactly the way that you want to. But I don't believe our issue (is) in practice, I believe our issues is we've got to carry over what we've done on the practice field to the game field more consistently.”
On giving up big plays
“You just gotta go back to work. … the things that when we do them well, we're a good defense are the same things that when you don't do well, good people are going to expose you to and that's just the nature of the beast. There's no question in my mind (we’re) the defense that we can be and again, there's a lot of periods in this game where we're very dominant, and you’ve got to sustain it. You’ve got to learn from it. You’ve got to understand if you don't do it well then good people are gonna make you pay. So that's just the nature of defensive football.”
On defensive front’s play
"I thought the front did some good things. I thought we got some pressure on the quarterback. We were able to hit him quite a bit. They had the one 38-yard run. Other than that, there was nothing in the run game. So we did a good job overall against the run. ... The story of the game is what it is. You’ve got a team that dominated plays, yards, time of possession, third downs, all of that. But again, it comes down to turnovers. And it comes down to some busted assignments.”
On lack of turnovers
“We've made progress in a lot of areas, but to not get a turnover here today is huge. And again, it shows you why it's so important. Again, that was the single biggest difference in what allowed k state to get back into this game. (with) turnovers occasionally you get a gift here and there, those happen, but turnovers come from physical and aggressive play with guys being playmakers and so it's being emphasized like crazy, doesn't mean we're saying we're doing everything right as coaches, but at the same time, guys have got to go out there and make and finish plays too. And so, certainly, it's got to get better.”
On finishing games
“Play better football. Don’t turn the ball over, get turnovers, don't get punts blocked, don't have a bunch of penalties on explosive plays.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.