‘We got a shot’: Lincoln Riley hopeful Sooners can play against Baylor after postponement of West Virginia game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t been with his team in six days.
In a Big 12 teleconference on Monday, the Oklahoma head coach said after the Sooners paused team activities and rescheduled their matchup with West Virginia to Dec. 12, OU’s football facilities have laid dormant since Nov. 25. During that span, the team has only met virtually out of COVID-19 precautions.
However, the team is reopening its facilities for practice Monday night in hopes that it can resume playing this season, Riley said.
“We got a shot. ... I don’t know that I’m optimistic or pessimistic or anything,” Riley said in regards to Oklahoma playing Baylor on Saturday. “It’s just kind of what you do right now. You get through the week and see how it goes. Hopefully we can get our numbers headed back in a more favorable trend but we’ll just have to see how it goes.”
The postponement of the Sooners’ game against the Mountaineers came after Oklahoma had nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in one week. Riley believes it’s difficult to say whether or not that’s attributed to OU’s increased number of positive cases.
“That’s the hard thing with this, especially with guys on college campuses… it can originate so many places and it doesn’t take much for it to really spread,” Riley said. “It can just happen so quickly. That’s the hard thing is you don’t have all the answers.”
Last week, the OU athletics department revealed 10 active cases among student-athletes and staff in its testing data from Nov. 15-21. During that period, 260 student-athletes and 119 staff members were tested, showing 13 fewer positive cases from OU’s previous testing period.
The department’s testing data from after Nov. 21 has yet to be released.
“We’ve stuck to our protocols throughout the year … We hadn’t really changed (or) lessened anything,” Riley said. “We’ve known from the beginning that this was going to be a marathon, not a sprint. There was going to be no scenario that came up where it was going to be acceptable to get away from our COVID precautions.
“There’s not a day that goes by in this facility that our players and our staff aren’t constantly reminded about that.”
The Sooners, who are currently on a five-game winning streak, are just two wins away from securing their spot in the Big 12 championship game. Riley said his team remains motivated despite having an unforeseen bye week.
“Hopefully we can get some of these guys back on the field here tonight and see where we're at, but it's going to be a day-to-day thing,” Riley said. “I know our team wants to play. There's no question about that. But we've got to get to a point where we have enough guys and it's safe.”
Kickoff for Oklahoma’s matchup with Baylor is set for 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in Norman.
