'We felt like guys earned it': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after 27-21 win against Iowa State in Big 12 Championship Game

No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1 Big 12), 27-21, on Saturday in Dallas.
OU's defense held the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Breece Hall to just 3.4 yards-per-carry, grabbed three interceptions, and held its opponent to 21 or fewer points for the fourth-straight game.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after the game:
On his message during the offense's slump
"Well, a number of different things. One of the things is, I mentioned to them a couple times was, we got to be excited to go take the field again. Winter workouts are coming. We're going to snap our fingers and it's going to be winter workouts.
"And we sure wish we could have pads on and play in Cowboy Stadium for the Big 12 Championship. And so every time we take that field, every opportunity we do, that we had there in the second half to finish off the season, have a respect for that and have an excitement level attached to it. Also talked to the guys -- and so much of this stuff is pre-loaded — is don't be fans.
"We got our own jerseys on. And so not get lost in the, allow yourself to get lost in the ebbs and flow of the game, but think about focusing on your task, because your task is coming. And ultimately, have an understanding that no matter what happens, we're going to have to make plays to win the football game, and so in any event, amongst other things, but certainly that is some of it."
On zero defensive players on All-Big 12 First Team
"Yeah, I mean, I think the biggest thing is, and obviously, you love your guys and every coach is that way, but you just want guys to reap the benefits of quality performance because you know they're going to get critiqued for negative performances, and rightfully so.
"We're in a results business. It's the same thing from a coaching standpoint. So when guys produce at a certain level, and maybe they're the conference leader in sacks, for instance, you know, the conference leader in rushing was a first-team all guy.
"So it's, this isn't just we love our guys so much or we think because we're Oklahoma we should have a bunch of guys on the first-team defense, but, and I don't know how we'll end up, but one of the better defenses in the conference, one of the better defenses in the country, and we don't have any of the better players in our own conference. So you bet you're, yeah, we’re used to it and rightfully so. So in any event, and then that's no disrespect to anybody else, but it certainly, in some cases, we felt like guys earned it."
On Tre Brown
"I don't know there's a specific quality in that way, but certainly, the one thing that you always come back to is, if one team knows they have to make a play to win the game and the other team says, Well hopefully they just don't make it. As opposed to, someone on that field, on either side, regardless of the scoreboard whether you're winning or on the other end of it, has to make a play to ultimately win a football game, I think that just speaks to it.
"Someone's going to have to -- and you watch the same thing I did -- I was probably a little bit more emotional about it than maybe you were -- but someone was going to have to make a play to win that game. When all was said and done, somebody was going to be on the right side of it and so someone was going to be on the wrong side of it. And so in any event, defensively, obviously critical and to see Tre [Brown] do that as a senior, obviously thrilled for him and thrilled for us."
On play that resulted in game-winning interception
"Yeah, just at that tail end you're sitting there — and obviously a couple penalties on the drive, specifically the 15-yard penalty — and all of a sudden you got clock is one thing to bear in mind, obviously field is the other one, and you have to weigh, from an aggressiveness standpoint — the last thing you want to do is allow these guys to bleed you all the way down the field.
"You want to put your guys in the best situation possible so they can make a play. If you get too passive with calls and some of those things — so you got to weigh that. So just, on that particular one, brought a little bit of pressure, still had the opportunity to spy the quarterback, and then the guys up front created it in so many ways.
"To flesh him out of the pocket, which he is as good as anybody, just a real knack — Purdy that is — to find the escape lanes and find guys down field. And so probably made him, obviously, throw it before he wanted to and in a way that he wouldn't want to otherwise. And when that ball was in the air for an awfully long time and so it was really good that, obviously, one of us came down with it."
