'We certainly held our own': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 41-13 win over Oklahoma State

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) defeated No.14 Oklahoma State (5-2, 4-2), 41-13, Saturday night at home.
OU picked up its second ranked win on the season, behind 301 yards passing and five total touchdowns from redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Here's what head coach Lincoln Riley said postgame:
Opening Statement
"We really defensively controlled the run game, we didn't let Wallace (OSU receiver Tylan Wallace) get loose too much in the throw game which, against them that's obviously a big key with him being such a great player, (running back Chuba Wallace)...they're great players, so great job containing them and making them one dimensional.
"Offensively, (we) did a lot of good things, I don't think we turned the ball over, once again, which was big. We had a little lull there (in the) late second, early third and then they snapped out of it, played pretty well and closed it out. You beat a team like that, it's a pretty good thing. Proud of the way we're improving and excited for this closing stretch. Wish we had 10 more games. This team's fun and a lot of fun to coach and we're starting to play some decent football."
Rhamondre Stevenson
"He's a really good player and I think he's improving. The fun thing for that kid is he still has so much more to go, he's still a relatively young player. He’s not really even played a full college football season, and he gets better. And then again, I give our line a lot of credit. I thought there were some really nice holes out there, we did some really good things up front against a talented and experienced defense in front that gives you a lot of different looks. So good overall effort by them. And I thought (Rhamondre Stevenson) ran well, hit the holes well, ran tough and then we got him through clean and (he) was able to make some of those second level defenders miss."
The team’s attitude and mentality
“People get into all this of, ‘Well you're defending something,' whether it's, you won a championship in a previous year, or you won a rivalry game in the previous year, whatever, we're not defending anything. This is this year's team and this year's version and, whatever is in our sights, our goals, we're chasing those.
"We wanted to play tonight like we were the hunter, not the hunted. That's kind of our mindset all week, both the way we played and coached. You can't come into big games like this against a great opponent and play conservative, and not that we have, but we really want to emphasize that with our players that we had to play aggressive. We had to go take it if you're going to beat a good team like this, and we certainly did that.”
Sooner secondary
"You don't see that very often. … We were competitive all night. And I even thought we had a couple of couple flags that went against us. I thought a couple we committed were pretty aggressive plays that just didn't go our way. So, we continue to stay aggressive. I thought guys’ eyes were in a great spot, because Oklahoma State does a lot of great things and play action and a lot to try to isolate their guys. I thought (it was a) tremendous plan by Coach Grinch and his staff, and then I thought the guys up front executed. And like you said, it's all about team defense. When you're getting pressure on guys, you're hitting guys, that's all a part of it, too. But we certainly held our own on the back end."
