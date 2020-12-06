‘We always felt we had a shot’: Oklahoma secures Big 12 Championship berth with win over Baylor despite season’s abysmal start

Isaiah Thomas never thought his team was out of it, even when the college football world did.
The redshirt junior defensive lineman was validated when No. 11 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) clinched its spot in the Big 12 championship game Saturday with a 27-14 win over Baylor (2-6 Big 12). After beginning its conference schedule with two-straight losses, OU’s chances at reaching the conference title game became more than slim. Many wrote the Sooners off, but they didn’t lose hope.
Thomas said Oklahoma just needed to look itself in the mirror.
“We always have confidence in ourselves,” Thomas said. “We always believed we had the chance to make it. When the chances for us making the Big 12 Championship didn’t look so great, we didn’t point the finger at anybody.
“We have a lot of critics out there believing OU’s not the same and all that, then whenever we do great everyone wants to pat us on the back. We stay focused on the ones that truly support us — and that’s the ones in this facility and the ones in Norman. We just kept having to put our head down and work through adversity. That's what revealed our true character and we're definitely seeing who really are.”
Thomas finished the night with a career-high 2.5 sacks against the Bears, the most of any Sooner on Saturday for a unit that for the fourth time in the past five games held opponents to under 15 points.
Joining Thomas among OU’s defensive starters for the first time this season was redshirt junior linebacker Robert Barnes — but he wasn’t in his usual spot.
Instead, Barnes started at safety, his position from 2017-18. He recorded just one tackle since his first start in 2019, but Barnes was glad he helped the Sooners reach the conference title game for the fourth-straight season since the title game’s reinstallment in 2017.
“We always felt like we had a shot (at making the Big 12 championship),” Barnes said. “We lost too early (in the season), but being on this team for the last four years, we’re always going to go through this adversity. … Winning those big games against Texas and other teams, we always had the confidence that we were going to win our way back into the Big 12 championship. I can’t be more proud of this group of guys for being able to do that.”
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler — who ended the game with two touchdowns, an interception and 193 yards on 20-of-28 passing — now has a chance to lead Oklahoma to its sixth-consecutive Big 12 title.
Like his teammates, Rattler said the Sooners always believed they could reach the conference title game, but changes in the team’s psyche were needed after the losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.
“We knew we had to flip the switch and start winning games,” Rattler said. “The culture here is not losing. We never had a losing mindset. Knowing we had to flip that switch and start playing like we know how to play, I think that kind of put a fire under us. We’re still going for that. We have a game up in Morgantown this upcoming week, we’re going to prepare for that one and see where it goes.”
Oklahoma’s winning culture is one that head coach Lincoln Riley has built upon. The Sooners have won the Big 12 championship every season since he joined the program in 2015.
Riley believes OU – ultimately – lived up to that expectation this season.
"When you come to OU, that's just part of the deal,” Riley said. “You're always going to be on a big stage, expectations are always going to be to win and to win championships and those things aren't easy year in and year out. There's always different challenges, this year obviously there have been plenty.
“I'm proud of the culture and proud to work and coach at a place like that, that's the belief regardless of what’s stacked up against you."
