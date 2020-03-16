You are the owner of this article.
Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins joining Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Former OU quarterback Kyler Murray at the XFL Dallas Renegades home opener in Arlington, TX on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in a trade with the Houston Texans on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Arizona's David Johnson was sent to Houston in return.

In his seven-year NFL career, Hopkins has caught for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He tallied 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019-20 season, and should serve as an effective tool for Murray next season. Here's how Twitter reacted to the trade:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

