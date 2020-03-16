Twitter reacts to DeAndre Hopkins joining Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins joined Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in a trade with the Houston Texans on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Arizona's David Johnson was sent to Houston in return.
TRADE: Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. (via @Rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/KrRV09Sd9c— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
In his seven-year NFL career, Hopkins has caught for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns. He tallied 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2019-20 season, and should serve as an effective tool for Murray next season. Here's how Twitter reacted to the trade:
LETS GET RIGHT! @DeAndreHopkins— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 16, 2020
#Cardinals offense includes...Kyler MurrayKenyan DrakeDeandre HopkinsLarry FitzgeraldChristian KirkAndy IsabellaKliff Kingsbury calling plays. Holy cow.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2020
Kyler Murray right now pic.twitter.com/ooygMNEpX9— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) March 16, 2020
Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Kenyan Drake. Yes. Plz.— Jason Moore (@jasonffl) March 16, 2020
Kyler Murray about to win comeback player of the year next year, and he ain’t even coming back from nothing https://t.co/EAzbCDol6g— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) March 16, 2020
Y’all leave @k1 alone 😂 https://t.co/wD4YMnJXnL— Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) March 16, 2020
Kyler Murray has THIS guy now... 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WsSoD4sT5M— Andrew (@AndrewLeezus) March 16, 2020
