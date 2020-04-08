Trae Young to participate in game of HORSE on ESPN, per report

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is expected to compete in a game of HORSE televised on ESPN, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A date has yet to be announced.
Sources: The NBA and ESPN plan to televise a HORSE competition is nearing completion and among those expected to participate include Chris Paul, Trae Young and Zach LaVine. Competition will also include a couple of WNBA players and recent NBA alumni.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2020
Among those in competition are Oklahoma City's Chris Paul, Chicago's Zach LaVine, WNBA players and NBA alumni. According to the report, players will be on camera at their homes on whatever basketball court they have.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA was suspended on March 12. The game will serve as entertainment for sports fans missing the NBA. Amid the suspension, Young is also a part of an NBA 2K tournament with Kevin Durant, which is being streamed online.
In his second year in the NBA, Young averages 29. 6 points and assists per game.
