Trae Young to participate in game of HORSE on ESPN, per report

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is expected to compete in a game of HORSE televised on ESPN, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. A date has yet to be announced.

Among those in competition are Oklahoma City's Chris Paul, Chicago's Zach LaVine, WNBA players and NBA alumni. According to the report, players will be on camera at their homes on whatever basketball court they have.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA was suspended on March 12. The game will serve as entertainment for sports fans missing the NBA. Amid the suspension, Young is also a part of an NBA 2K tournament with Kevin Durant, which is being streamed online.

In his second year in the NBA, Young averages 29. 6 points and assists per game.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

