‘This is the strangest of all’: OU wraps last home game of COVID-plagued season as Sooner fans hope for return to normalcy in 2021

As longtime season ticket holder Bill Green walked along Asp Avenue before entering Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium one last time this season, he again noticed the vast changes to Saturday evening.
Changes of the atmosphere, changes in the number of fans congregating, changes all around before the final home game in one of the most unusual seasons in OU football history.
Senior night concluded with no festivities and the Sooners beat Baylor, 27-14, to conclude a five-game home slate altered by the COVID-19 pandemic like no other since the 1918 season in which the world faced the 1918 pandemic.
From fans being mandated to wear masks to games to OU allowing just 25 percent capacity inside the stadium that holds over 86,000, longtime season ticket holders commented on what has been a unique game day experience.
“It’s been dramatic because there’s a fourth of the crowd,” Green said. “It feels rather strange, frankly, to not have a full stadium. We’ve had season tickets for 25 years and this is the strangest of all.”
Ron Hamilton, who’s been attending games for over 50 years, said he walked to the stadium without anyone in front of or behind him, describing campus as “just deserted.”
For many, college football is predicated on its atmosphere, and with considerably fewer fans and events than would normally take place near the stadium, some said the season was not nearly as enjoyable.
It was a sentiment OU officials themselves understood, despite making every effort to keep both fans and players safe holding the season together.
“By nature, we want to be together,” OU athletics director Joe Castiglione told reporters Dec. 3, five days after OU’s game against West Virginia was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests within OU’s program. “We don't want to be standing 10 or 12 feet apart all the time.”
By definition, this season was fundamentally different. With the limited crowds, fans noticed small things like sideline noise, and even coaches talking on the sidelines, and worried it influenced players.
“Those players, they’re focused, they know their routine,” season ticket holder Mary Lou Casper said. “But I think they miss the atmosphere. We miss the atmosphere.”
This season, OU athletics’ game day procedures included “family” seating pods, which are limited to two to eight fans per group, with consistent distancing throughout the stadium.
The pods didn’t always succeed — the season opener saw limited social distancing and next to no masks being worn in the student section in particular — but things gradually improved as the season progressed and policies were enforced more.
“Before, whenever things were going well, you’d have everybody high-fiving each other," 33-year season ticket holder Andy Bouseman said. “Now there’s nobody there. You kind of imaginary high-five the guy two rows back.”
Although the season was difficult for many, some fans felt as if watching games was more enjoyable as fewer people obstructed their view or made lines longer.
“It’s been fine for us, in some ways it's been easier,” season ticket holder Steve Reagan said. “I’m really glad we chose to go to the games. Getting to the game is a piece of cake now.”
Reagan said the road traffic — and even the bathroom and concession lines in the venue — were much easier to navigate.
As the 2020 season wound down, many looked ahead to 2021 with hopes of a return to normalcy.
“It's a very bad thing," Green said. “It’s really been a terrible malady for our whole world, not just our country. But certainly it's affected every walk of life that we've known. We hope it’ll end soon with a vaccine.”
“The festivities, the crowd noise, the bands — that’s what makes up the football season,” Green said. “That’s what makes football what it is, when the crowd is cheering for the team and it’s a full stadium of people.
“I’d much rather have a full stadium.”
