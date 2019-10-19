You are the owner of this article.
'This is a fluke': Why the Sooner Schooner crashed Saturday

Carrying the Sooner Schooner

RUF/NEKS rush to pick up the Sooner Schooner after it crashed during the West Virginia game Oct. 19.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

As the Sooner Schooner took its only turn, heading back to the northeast tunnel, its inside wheel stopped turning and gave way, tipping the wagon on its side and violently throwing two of its riders to the ground. 

The Schooner was quickly taken off the field as the ponies scampered away and the two passengers laid on the field. There were no serious injuries, according to an OU spokesperson. This was the first time the Schooner had fallen over since 1993. 

But as the Schooner was carried off the field, there was an ominous feeling as fans, players, coaches and media wondered: How did this happen? 

"This is a fluke," said Adam Burnett, a former Ruf/Nek who graduated in 2016. "I'm just happy nobody got hurt because I'm telling you that is a hard thing to do. And it doesn't happen very often. It really is not something that happens often. They work very hard for that not to happen."

Burnett, who served as a Ruf/Nek for four years, was shocked when he saw the Schooner roll over. He said the drivers go through hours of training and that it's not as easy as it looks. 

"They go through pretty rigorous training," Burnett said. "That being said, driving an old-school hitched wagon isn't the easiest thing in the world. Actually, it's pretty difficult. Those drivers though are highly trained."

Burnett, while not a driver himself, helped put the Schooner together. He knows the ins and outs of how the wagon works. 

"I've put that exact Schooner together a thousand times," Burnett said. "I've painted it, pushed it. I've also seen those drivers drive it in more parades and walking around showing it off ... and dude, it's a fluke that happened."

When Burnett saw the wagon fall, he said there are a couple reasons why.

First, the grass is wet. Before tipping, the Schooner had left marks on the field prior to the accident. Second, the horses took too sharp of a turn. And, as Burnett pointed out, it's hard to control that.

"It's a combination of factors that something like that happened," Burnett said. "The horses took a little bit of a hard inside left, and when they did that, the tongue — which is the piece of the wood between the two horses — got at a bad angle and then it flipped. But the reason the horses pulled so far into the inside, is because wheels were dragging, and when those wheels were dragging, it slowed them down.

"What would normally be a three-second turn, turned into a five-second turn. And you can't communicate that to a horse — horses don't speak English." 

Oklahoma released a statement following the accident, saying that the camera man in the back of the wagon may have caused the tip. 

Burnett also noted that the wagon itself really doesn't have brakes, that the driver can only slow the wagon down. He can't stop it. 

"The brake is a big piece of wood that you can jam against the tire. It's kind of like driving a boat. The first thing you learn about driving a boat is that it doesn't have brakes. That's the same thing you learn when you drive the Schooner — this thing doesn't have brakes."

As one of college football's greatest traditions, the Sooner Schooner taking a tumble is a rare and almost unthinkable occurrence.

"There is so much that goes into this that ensures this doesn't happen, Burnett said. "Just happy no one is hurt." 

