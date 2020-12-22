'They're not on our level': Florida linebacker James Houston says Sooners aren't on same level as Gators

A week after none of OU's defensive players were named to the All-Big 12 First Team roster, the Sooners have new motivation to draw from.
In a Tuesday press conference ahead of the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30, No. 7 Florida linebacker James Houston spoke bluntly about the No. 6 Sooners.
“Oklahoma is a good matchup, but they’re not on our level," said Houston, who has 36 total tackles and one sack on the season. "They're not SEC, they’re not the Florida Gators."
Florida (8-3, 8-2 SEC) is just coming off a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship, while Oklahoma (8-2, 7-2 Big 12) is coming off a revenge 27-21 win over then-No. 6 Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.
Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is at 7 p.m. CT on Dec. 30, and will be televised on ESPN.
