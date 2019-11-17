'They thought they f-cking had us': Oklahoma keeps playoff hopes alive in thrilling comeback win over Baylor

WACO, Texas — Nick Basquine sprinted toward the south end zone, a smile on his face and his arms spread wide.
“They thought they f-cking had us!” he shouted as he skipped down the field.
Minutes earlier, Basquine and No. 10 Oklahoma had kept their season alive, pulling off the biggest comeback in school history, topping No. 13 Baylor, 34-31. The Sooners scored 24 unanswered points in the second half, shocking the college football world that had all but counted them out.
"Well, that was fun," coach Lincoln Riley said to open his postgame press conference. "Where do I start?"
Oklahoma somehow found a way to win Saturday night, earning its 19th straight victory in the month of November. It kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive, moving one step closer to sneaking into the four-team playoff. And, after two weeks of playing below their potential, the Sooners showed a mental toughness in a second half that Sooner Nation won't soon forget.
Saturday was, in many ways, what fans call "Sooner Magic."
"It shows a lot of maturity just to go all the way down. When your back is against the wall, how are you going to respond?" said senior cornerback Parnell Motley, who forced a fumble in the third quarter. He noted after the game that, earlier in the week, the OU defense had watched Super Bowl LI when the New England Patriots came back from 28-3 down. "We were at our lowest point, and everybody doubted us. We kept our head in it and we didn't get discouraged. We told ourselves, 'You don't win in the first quarter, you win in the fourth quarter.'
"That's exactly what we did, we won in the fourth quarter."
Oklahoma scored 17 in the fourth quarter, topped by a Gabe Brkic 31-yard game-winning field goal with 1:46 left to play. Not long before, the Sooners had been down 28-3.
Without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who was out due to a "medical issue," OU's juggernaut offense looked lost. As for the defense, it looked eerily similar to years past, unable to get a stop or force a turnover.
The Sooners looked doomed. But then Riley did something he's done only one other time in his three years as head coach.
After Baylor scored its fourth touchdown with 11:02 remaining in the second quarter, putting the Sooners down 25, he gathered his entire team around the 35-yard line. He stood in the center, looking every player in the eye as he delivered what he hoped to be an inspiring speech.
The only other time he's done this was a year ago, when the Sooners faced Alabama in the Orange Bowl. They were down 28-0. While Oklahoma didn't generate a win then, that speech sparked a comeback.
It did again Saturday night.
“I think it’s just a chance to refocus a little bit. On the road, or in an atmosphere like that, it can get away from you quick, and your mistakes start to become compounded. And that’s what I think started happening to us," Riley said. "We would have one or two mistakes that would turn into three, four, five. We had to stop that, and I wanted to make sure that they knew that what we did all week really did happen, and we really are good enough to come back and do this.
"I told them that if they we don’t believe, we have no shot. But they did, they believed. Those speeches aren’t magical — it’s what the players do with it.”
The speech may not have been magical, but the Sooners' second-half performance was damn near close.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts flipped the script, turning his two first-half turnovers into three second-half touchdowns. After just 106 total yards at halftime, he finished with 411 yards and four touchdowns.
He delivered when it mattered most.
"Today, turned the ball over, I think three times — that's unacceptable for me," Hurts said. "But we found a way to overcome it. And it's this team thing that means so much, to football, to any team sport. It's about the group, it's about everybody. It's not about one individual or one mistake, it's about 'How do you respond to it as a team?' I think we were hammer and not the nail."
New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's defense did its part, too. After giving up 238 total yards and 31 points in the first half, the defense held the Bears to just 69 total yards and zero points while forcing two key turnovers in the second half.
Grinch did what he was brought to Oklahoma to do. How did he do it?
"The players did. That’s the short answer," Grinch said. "The resiliency. If you get caught up in the scoreboard and you start making judgments, you start making assessments about how things aren’t going well — things aren’t going well when you don’t make plays.
"Things have a tendency to not go well when you don’t have 11 guys executing at an elite level. So the hole you dig is the one you’ve got a shovel in hand, and we did our part in digging it. Give them credit — an atmosphere like that, versus a very good football team, you've got to weather the storm early. And, certainly, you could make the claim that we did that."
Oklahoma's win Saturday puts it squarely back in the College Football Playoff race. With two regular season games remaining — at home against TCU and at Oklahoma State — the Sooners look primed to win their fifth-straight Big 12 title, likely playing Baylor again in the championship game.
"You just have to win. I know what all the people on TV talk about, like style points or how much you win by or lose by. I think you just have to find a way to win," Riley said. "That’s all that I know. I know that's been a decent formula for us the last few years. You've got to win these tough ones like this. We got a good football team. We saw in that second half what we can be. We’re excited to go fight to do that here the rest of the season.”
Whether or not OU makes a third-consecutive playoff appearance, Saturday night's performance showed a core trait of this team.
And it's a whole lot of resiliency.
“I learned a lot about our team this week. I probably learned more this week about our team than maybe tonight," Riley said. "When we got down, I really believed we had the comeback in us. Now, it’s still hard to do. There’s no doubt about that, especially against a good team. I really felt like we had it in us. We kind of found ourselves a little bit."
In his postgame interview, Hurts recalled Grinch sharing a message with the team as they ran out for the second half. The two Oklahoma newcomers then shared a moment together.
“It’s going to be one hell of a story one day to tell our kids,” Grinch said in the tunnel.
“Just add another one to the list,” Hurts replied. “One of many.”
Saturday's game was one Sooner Nation won't ever forget. From Hurts to Riley to Grinch, it took everyone believing in themselves and their teammates.
"There's always a way," Hurts said, "always a way."
