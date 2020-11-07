'They enjoy playing this game together': What head coach Lincoln Riley said after Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas

Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas (0-7, 0-6), 62-9, on Saturday night at home.
Coach Lincoln Riley and his offense had 520 yards of offense, scoring eight touchdowns. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had over 100 total yards for the second week in a row, providing a big boost since returning from suspension.
Here's what Riley said after the game:
On Spencer Rattler's play and his injury
I thought he played okay. He made some really good plays, (he) had the one bad decision in the scramble situation. He and (Jeremiah) Hall weren't on the same page. We were just a tick off, (we) missed a couple throws and had a couple of really good throws that we just didn't make the play on. So he was solid, certainly could have played better. We had some great opportunities out there. But once again, I thought he managed it well, I thought he saw things well, I thought he was in the right place the majority of the night again. It was a solid night, he can play better, but it was certainly winning football.
"He was just a little sore. I think just trying to get through and finish on his throws, you could tell was affecting him just a little bit. And then he was able at the end of the game get it loosened back up and started throwing the ball fine again there at the end. So he was fine. Had the game not been out of hand, we certainly would have left him in."
On Rhamondre Stevenson
He’s probably most similar to Samaje (former Sooner Samaje Perine). (He has) a very similar build, and a low, stocky, low center of gravity. (He's) Very difficult to tackle and wrap up and then has some big play ability, to go with that he catches the ball pretty well.
"So he's a good player. He's a talented kid, I think his best ball’s certainly ahead of him, but he's a great combination. When you get a guy that's tough to tackle and has some breakaway and catches the ball pretty (well). (He’s) able to jump cut right and left and make great feet. It's a good combination. I think through his experience has shown, playing the way he did behind that o-line, a very similar line to last year. He's played some ball and has improved and has a good understanding of what we're doing."
On team’s sideline energy
“We're a pretty close team, we really had to come together kind of had several of those fork in the road type moments whether we're going to crumble up and divide or we're going to come together and then the team has chosen to do the latter. And I think you see that in those moments. I think they're genuinely happy for each other when they make plays. And I think they're happy when other guys get opportunities and I think they enjoy playing this game together.”
On Jadon Haselwood’s return
“It was great to have him back. He was a little rusty which is obviously to be expected. I mean (it was) pretty remarkable his turnaround but he'll get better. It's good to get that first one back under his belt. I thought he did a good job, this bye week will be a great time for him because he can really get a ton of great work on the field and no question he'll continue to become a bigger and bigger factor as we go on.”
On explanation of Bookie fumble
“The officials were very clear on it. Honestly, it's a play (that) I don't know when all the football and all the years I've ever seen happen. But they were very clear that you can cause a fumble, even if you are out of bounds. Now if your hand were to stay on the ball long term or anything like that, then it wouldn't but if it's just one single action, and the balls knocked out, (then) I don't know the rule. I fully admit it. I can't ever remember seeing that happen. But our officials on the sideline communicated well and they were very, very sure their decision. So obviously, I'm sure it will be checked. But they certainly seem very certain.”
On growth in forcing turnovers
“I think we have. We’ve been able to probably generate overall a little bit more pressure than we did last year. That’s always been a part of it. And I think guys are more confident with schemes, guys are more active. And reality is, we've taken advantage of the opportunities probably more than we did last year. Last year it’s not like there weren’t opportunities, We had a bunch of opportunities that we just didn't make at times and we've made more of those, we've capitalized more on those which that’s what great defenses do.”
