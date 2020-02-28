'They did really well pitch-to-pitch': No. 22 Sooners upset No. 6 Arkansas, 6-3

HOUSTON — The Arkansas offense was in position to strike once again.
Ahead 3-2 in the top of the sixth, the Razorbacks had two runners in scoring position with one down and the current hitter, Cole Austin, had singled an inning earlier to set up a two-run homer. Wyatt Olds tuned out the noise of the Arkansas crowd on the third base line and focused only on hitting the catcher's mitt 60 feet in front of him.
The sophomore right-hander struck out Austin and fellow Hog Robert Moore to retire the side unscathed. Olds would go on to toss two more scoreless frames on the way to picking up his third win of the year in OU's 6-3 win over No. 6 Arkansas in the team's first game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
In 12 innings of work this season, Olds has allowed just one earned run and has struck out 21. His ERA is all the way down to 0.75.
"His stuff was outstanding," head coach Skip Johnson said. "I don't know what his velo was, I don't really care. He did a good job painting the outside corner, throwing the breaking ball when he had to throw it. It was about playing catch with the mitt."
When Olds got the ball in the top of the sixth, the momentum was seemingly already swinging in the Razorbacks' direction. The Sooners entered the fifth inning ahead 2-0 but Arkansas hit back-to-back homers against junior Cade Cavalli to jump to a 3-2 lead. OU's offense failed to respond immediately, going hit-less in the bottom of the frame.
After Olds escaped the jam in the sixth, the Sooners' evened up the score at three apiece on a Brady Lindsly homer and then manufactured a trio of runs in the seventh to take a commanding 6-3 lead. The three runs came from a concoction of three singles (one was a bunt), a fielder's choice and a pair of Arkansas errors.
"I thought they did really well pitch-to-pitch," Johnson said.
Johnson remarked the team's situational hitting, especially when taking a 2-0 lead early in he game. The Sooners scored their first two runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI ground out.
"We situational hit really well early in the game," Johnson said. "That's what you have to do against good teams."
In his third start of the season, junior Cade Cavalli shut down the Razorbacks through four innings of two hit ball. Johnson said Cavalli missed his location on a breaking ball when he allowed the first of two home runs.
"Cav was really good early and really good kind of late," Johnson said. "They got his pitch count up in that one inning and left a couple of balls up."
The Sooners improve to 8-2 on the young season and now have a top-ten victory that will likely hold some weight when tournament time rolls around.
OU will play Missouri (4-5) on Saturday before finishing the weekend against No. 11 LSU (6-3).
