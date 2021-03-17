'That stadium is weak': Cade Cunningham calls out OU's Lloyd Noble Center

Oklahoma State guard and Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham said the Lloyd Noble Center was his least favorite place to play in a Zoom interview with AP's Ralph Russo on Tuesday.
Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham said the Lloyd Noble Center was his least favorite place to play this season, and that the stadium was “weak.”From @ralphDrussoAP #Sooners pic.twitter.com/137PnaW2m1— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) March 17, 2021
Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum was Cunningham’s favorite place, but when asked about his least favorite, Cunningham’s response was quick.
“Oklahoma,” Cunningham said. “That stadium is weak.”
Cunningham, also an AP First Team All-American, is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He’s averaging over 20 points, six rebounds and three assists per game this season.
Oklahoma’s game against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament is set for 6:25 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 20 in Indianapolis.
