'That stadium is weak': Cade Cunningham calls out OU's Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center during the game against UTSA on Dec. 3, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma State guard and Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham said the Lloyd Noble Center was his least favorite place to play in a Zoom interview with AP's Ralph Russo on Tuesday.

Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum was Cunningham’s favorite place, but when asked about his least favorite, Cunningham’s response was quick.

“Oklahoma,” Cunningham said. “That stadium is weak.”

Cunningham, also an AP First Team All-American, is the projected No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He’s averaging over 20 points, six rebounds and three assists per game this season. 

Oklahoma’s game against Missouri in the NCAA Tournament is set for 6:25 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 20 in Indianapolis. 

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

