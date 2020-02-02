You are the owner of this article.
Super Bowl LIV: OU's Damien Williams scores game-winning touchdown for Kansas City, finishes with 133 total yards

Damien Williams is an irreplacable offensive asset

Former Sooner and current Kansas City running back Damien Williams' two touchdowns put the finishing touches on his team's 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, on Sunday evening.

Williams carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards while catching four passes for 29 yards in the come-from-behind victory, but it was his two scores that mattered most.

His first touchdown came with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, as he took a 5-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the end zone, giving Kansas City a 24-20 lead after it trailed the 49ers, 20-10, at halftime.

His 38-yard rushing score later in the quarter would put the exclamation point on his team's win, as Kansas City went up 31-20 with little over a minute left in the contest.

Williams played for OU from 2012 to 2013, but he was dismissed from the team in November 2013 after failing a drug test.

The speedy ball carrier joined Kansas City in 2018 after a four-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins. 

