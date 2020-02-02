Super Bowl LIV: OU's Damien Williams scores game-winning touchdown for Kansas City, finishes with 133 total yards

Former Sooner and current Kansas City running back Damien Williams' two touchdowns put the finishing touches on his team's 31-20 Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, on Sunday evening.
Williams carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards while catching four passes for 29 yards in the come-from-behind victory, but it was his two scores that mattered most.
His first touchdown came with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, as he took a 5-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to the end zone, giving Kansas City a 24-20 lead after it trailed the 49ers, 20-10, at halftime.
THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD!Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom📺: #SBLIV on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/fMDm3iaqAS— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
His 38-yard rushing score later in the quarter would put the exclamation point on his team's win, as Kansas City went up 31-20 with little over a minute left in the contest.
DAMIEN. WILLIAMS.38-YARD TOUCHDOWN. #ChiefsKingdom📺: #SBLIV on FOX📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/vfeysZKipJ— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
Williams played for OU from 2012 to 2013, but he was dismissed from the team in November 2013 after failing a drug test.
The speedy ball carrier joined Kansas City in 2018 after a four-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins.
