Sterling Shepard fractures thumb at training camp, per reports

  • Updated
Senior wide receiver Sterling Shepard fights to gain extra yardage during Saturday night's Bedlam game at Boone Pickens Stadium. Shepard now plays in the NFL for the New York Giants.

 Christopher Michie/The Daily

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard left the first day of training camp early with a fractured thumb, reports say.

The former Sooner star will likely miss the rest of training camp, and could possibly miss the first game of the season, according to NFL.com.

In his three years in the NFL, Shepard has caught for 2,286 yards 14 touchdowns. Shepard was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

