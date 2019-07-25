Sterling Shepard fractures thumb at training camp, per reports

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard left the first day of training camp early with a fractured thumb, reports say.
The former Sooner star will likely miss the rest of training camp, and could possibly miss the first game of the season, according to NFL.com.
Sounds like it’ll probably be right up against the start of the season for #Giants WR Sterling Shepard’s return. So the early projection is he’s questionable for Week 1. We’ll see how he heals.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 25, 2019
In his three years in the NFL, Shepard has caught for 2,286 yards 14 touchdowns. Shepard was drafted by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
