Sooners, college football players share #OurVoiceMatters message, promote 5-step plan for social justice

Multiple college football players released a statement Sunday evening promoting a five-step plan for college athletes wanting to promote social change in America. Among those sharing the message were Sooners Creed Humphrey and Caleb Kelly, along with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
#UseYourVoice pic.twitter.com/AsxflDts5q— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) September 6, 2020
#Unity 🖤 pic.twitter.com/ol8reBhiRd— O7👇🏽 (@calebkkelly) September 6, 2020
"As we return to our respective campuses and most of us suit up in pads for the 2020 college football season, we realize the power we have to enact this change we, the players, have a voice," the statement read, "and we will use it to drive out injustice, improve our communities, and inspire the future generations."
The five steps listed are 1.) to have all players registered to vote by Nov. 3, which should be a day off for players to vote, 2.) more conversations with university presidents and administrators about raising awareness about social injustice, 3.) create community outreach programs and help current local organizations that help communities, 4.) more conversations about social change between college football teams and police departments and community leaders and 5.) college players will raise awareness on their clothing (uniforms, helmets, T-shirts and other clothing).
OU football players and others all over the world of sports have spent the past few months advocating for more awareness of racial inequality in America. The Black Lives Matter movement surged in late May after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed by Minneapolis law enforcement. Protesters have also been held in response the the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
On Aug. 28, the Sooners held a march on OU's South Oval on campus in honor of the 57th Anniversary of the March on Washington led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Sooners' march was the highlight of the football team's offseason, which has been filled with social activism.
