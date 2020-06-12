You are the owner of this article.
Sooner head coach Lon Kruger, Big 12 coaches sign agreement on day off for student athletes in voting in 2020 presidential election

Lon Kruger

Head coach Lon Kruger looks at his team during a timeout against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger, along with every Big 12 men's hoops head coach, signed in agreement of the NCAA encouraging that Nov. 3 be a day off for student athletes from athletic activity to go vote in the 2020 presidential election.

The NCAA sent out a press release Friday announcing encouragement of the Nov. 3 day off.

"This is a movement, not a moment," the Big 12 statement read. "We are committed to using our platforms to make a lasting difference and help bring an athletes to racism."

The press release comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement protests, which surged nationwide after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis law enforcement, while he was being arrested for a non-violent crime.

OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a Zoom meeting with media Wednesday that a day off on Nov.3 would be a logical thing to do in order for student athletes be able to have a better opportunity to vote.

Caleb McCourry 

