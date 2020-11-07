'Some of what he does is infectious': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said after Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas

Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas (0-7, 0-6), 62-9, Saturday at home.
The Sooners' defense forced two interceptions for the second week in a row, while also accumulating 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said postgame:
Pass rush depth
“Certainly in our front. We’re not having a lot of conversations on the sideline as to who is in the game at that particular time and whether it’s a third down situation or just a normal down situation but that’s certainly nice and something that you’d like to have at all 11 spots.
"Maybe you never do but certainly right now we’re getting that production in our front and the thing that I would highlight with them is the increased consistency of it. We’ve seen it at times or in spurts during a couple of quarters and what we’ve done a better job of is these guys being more consistent in doing it during the duration of a game. That’s something that obviously has to continue.”
Defense getting more turnovers
“The opportunities have presented themselves a number of times this year. I think back to certain games where we had two hands on the football and didn’t come down with it. Is there one specific thing? I don’t know that there is. I hope losing a couple of games that we fell short in the turnover margin, maybe that is a little bit of a wakeup when we say takeaways equal victory because they did for our opponents.
"I think 27 of the last 28 games in the NFL either tied or won by winning the turnover margin as the chief predictor of success. Maybe, just maybe, we had to learn some hard lessons as to the impact when we don’t get saved by the offense or when we didn’t get takeaways to drive a little bit of the point home. Two weeks from now, you have to go do it again and that’s another thing that I would say are guys are coming to grips with it a little bit and that you don’t get credit for what you do on Tuesday, you have to go do it again every Saturday. There’s still more out there, loose balls and some of those things. It’s going to have a major impact on the rest of the season.”
Ronnie Perkins making his teammates better
"Some of what he does is infectious, it just is. When one of those guys makes an interception, there’s something to that. It’s the same as seeing a physical play. You see the guy next to you play physical and you don’t want just one guy doing it. But certainly in Ronnie’s case, it creates the standard of how it should be done. All of a sudden, that becomes the standard. You never want to look back on it and look like a slow football player."
Dideline energy
“I think you see a team that is getting closer and closer. What is probably naive on everyone’s part is that everyone is dealing with the pandemic, so that just simply means that we need to figure it out as coaches. But there’s a real reason you have off-seasons. And if you didn’t think there were reasons, you’re finding out, and everyone’s finding out, so much of the stuff we do together as a team is important. As simple as winter workouts or being in the weight-room together. This year, you’re building a team during the season. But I think that’s what you’re seeing on the sideline. It’s constantly growing - you add new pieces and all those things. But I agree, I like the energy on the sidelines and that is something that has to continue.”
Making more plays on the ball in the air
"It was a positive step today. One of those things is eye control. It was one of the things we talked about at practice. In a zone defense, we talk about eye control on the quarterback and on your receiver. But we also talk about eye control on the football - to be able to snap your eyes in a critical position. As a defender, they are there to make a play on the ball in my zone. So that’s just something the guys are doing a better job of."
