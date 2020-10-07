Red River Showdown: State Fair of Texas encouraging fans to arrive early, masks required for OU-Texas

In a press release on Wednesday, the State Fair of Texas encouraged attendees of the 2020 Red River Showdown to arrive early to ensure "plenty of time to go through security" and required "face coverings" at the fairgrounds and Cotton Bowl Stadium.
The State Fair of Texas, despite being the site for the rivalry matchup, canceled its annual fair on July 7 due to COVID-19. As a further COVID-19 precaution, capacity for the OU-Texas game this season is limited to 25 percent capacity.
"To provide fans with the best experience possible, while keeping health and safety top of mind, only a limited number of tickets will be distributed by the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma overseeing ticket distribution," the State Fair said in the release.
"Fans are asked to do their part by conscientiously practicing physical/social distancing, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing face coverings, and entering the assigned gate on their ticket to ensure the safest possible environment for this year’s AT&T Red River Showdown. All fans should keep a safe distance between their party and other fans while inside and outside of Cotton Bowl Stadium."
Also per the release, fans who are feeling ill or have been in contact with a suspected COVID-19 infection should "should stay home and contact their doctor."
Per the release, other social distancing measures by the State Fair include:
Social distancing of six (6) feet or more between parties when on the fairgrounds or in Cotton Bowl Stadium.
All team members are required to wear protective face masks to safely cover their mouth and nose at all times.
All team members are subject to temperature checks upon arriving at work.
All team members are required to wash hands prior to starting work and frequently during shifts and between tasks.
All team members handling food are required to wear gloves and change them frequently during shifts and between tasks.
The entirety of the press release, which includes parking and concession information, can be read here.
