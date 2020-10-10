You have permission to edit this article.
Red River Showdown: Sooners vs Texas time, TV channel, pre-game reading

Spencer Rattler and Charleston Rambo

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo celebrate after the Sooners score a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State, Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TV time: 11 a.m. CT

Place: Cotton Bowl (Dallas)

TV channel: FOX

Radio: Directory

______________________________________________________________

PREGAME READING
 

‘We will kick their ass without question’: Sooners’ 63-14 beatdown of Texas in 2000 Red River Showdown remembered as big step for program 20 years later

OU football: Alex Grinch talks finishing games, possible lineup changes ahead of Red River Showdown 

OU football: Sooner fans get Texas head coach Tom Herman trending on Twitter with barrage of jokes

OU football: Lincoln Riley says Ronnie Perkins’ suspension status ‘has not changed’ ahead of OU-Texas

OU football: Lincoln Riley talks state of defense, Spencer Rattler's first Red River Showdown

OU football: Texas’ student newspaper, The Daily Texan, talks Red River Showdown, predictions

OU football: Sooners' memorable moments against Texas in Red River Showdown

