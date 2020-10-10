Red River Showdown: Sooners beat No. 22 Texas, 53-45, in quadruple overtime, interception seals game

DALLAS — The Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) were able to get a bounce-back, 53-45 win over No. 22 Texas Saturday in quadruple overtime of the Red River Showdown, after surviving an eventful first half of regulation.
Senior Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger orchestrated two fourth-quarter drives with touchdown passes to Keaontay Ingram and Kai Money on consecutive drives, tying the game at 31-31 going into overtime. Ehlinger ran three yards for a touchdown to give Texas its first lead of the game, 38-31.
The Sooners responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler to sophomore H-back Austin Stogner. After getting the ball again in double overtime, Rattler scored on a 1-yard keeper, while Ehlinger ran for a 25-yard touchdown right after to tie the game again at 45-45 to into triple overtime.
After forcing a Texas fourth down, transfer defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey blocked Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker’s 33-yard field goal attempt. In response, in an attempt to win the game, OU kicker Gabe Brkic missed a 31-yard field goal.
In the fourth overtime, on the second play of OU’s drive, Rattler found wide receiver Drake Stoops for a 25-yard touchdown pass, while also finding sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease in the end zone for a 2-point conversion, making the score 53-45. Senior cornerback Tre Brown was able to seal the game with an interception.
The first half of regulation featured four turnovers (three of those Oklahoma’s), redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Mordecai replacing Spencer Rattler and a blocked punt from sophomore linebacker David Ugwoegbu.
Up 10-0 with the OU defense forcing two punts from Texas’ first two drives, Rattler threw an interception near the redzone that prompted Texas to get a field goal. On OU’s next drive, Rattler fumbled on the Sooners’ own 29-yard line, prompting Ehlinger to score on a 6-yard touchdown keeper to tie the game 10-10. Junior running back T.J. Pledger fumbled on the proceeding drive on the Texas side of the field.
But OU’s defense, which held Texas to just 141 rushing yards — forced the Longhorn offense to punt on from their own 27-yard line. Ugwoegbu blocked the punt which put the ball on Texas’ 5-yard line, prompting a 7-yard touchdown run from redshirt freshman running back Marcus Major to put the Sooners up 17-10.
Mordecai replaced Rattler with 12 minutes to go in the second quarter after Ehlinger tied the game with his 6-yard touchdown run, and was 5-7 for 52 passing yards. Rattler was getting his arm looked at by trainers, but according to a report from Jenny Taft, Rattler didn’t have any injuries. He was benched.
Rattler ended up composing himself in the second half. He finished the game with 209 yards and three touchdowns. Pledger ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on the day, becoming the first OU running back to run for over 100 yards this season.
Follow along with our scoring summary here:
Quadruple overtime: Sooners 53, Texas 45: Quarterback Spencer Rattler throws a 25-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake Stoops. Rattler also finds sophomore wide receiver Theo Wease for the 2-point conversion
Double overtime: Sooners 45, Texas 45: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs 25 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
Double overtime: Sooners 45, Texas 38: Quarterback Spencer Rattler scores on a 1-yard keeper to take the lead.
Overtime: Sooners 38, Texas 38: Quarterback Spencer Rattler finds H-back Austin Stogner, who makes the 11-yard catch in the end zone with a lot of contact.
Overtime: Texas 38, Sooners 31: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger ran 3 yards for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter (0:14): Sooners 31, Texas 31: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger completes a 2-yard pass for a touchdown.
Fourth quarter (3:28): Sooners 31, Texas 24: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger throws a 9-yard touchdown pass.
Third quarter (1:27): Sooners 31, Texas 17: Running back T.J. Pledger rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.
Third quarter (11:40): Sooners 24, Texas 17: Running back T.J. Pledger rushes 1 yard for a touchdown.
Second quarter (4:14): Sooners 17, Texas 17: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushes 6 yards for a touchdown.
Second quarter (6:58): Sooners 17, Texas 10: Running back Marcus Major scores on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Second quarter (11:44): Sooners 10, Texas 10: Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger runs 6 yards for a touchdown to tie the game.
Second quarter (13:40): Sooners 10, Texas 3: Longhorn kicker Cameron Dicker kicks a 33-yard field goal to start the scoring for Texas.
First quarter (6:47): Sooners 10, Texas 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler finds a wide open Marvin Mims for a 30-yard touchdown.
First quarter (9:34): Sooners 3, Texas 0: Kicker Gabe Brkic opens up the game's scoring with a 19-yard field goal.
