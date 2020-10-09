Red River Showdown: Game predictions for OU-Texas

Oklahoma (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) is set to face No. 22 Texas (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday 20 years after the Sooners 63-14 massacre of the Longhorns on their path to a national championship.
While Saturday’s game will look significantly different due to the teams’ slow starts and the presence of COVID-19, here’s what The Daily’s sports desk predicts for Red River Showdown:
Chandler Engelbrecht, senior sports reporter: Longhorns 38, Sooners 28
When it comes to the Red River Showdown, history books can be tossed out, point spreads can be overlooked and team records don’t need to be said. This game is traditionally unpredictable, and the winner is usually the team who just wants it more.
The team who should want this game more on Saturday is the Longhorns, as they need a victory to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. One can only imagine how hot head coach Tom Herman’s seat gets if his record against the Sooners drops to 1-4 and he loses a seventh game to an unranked opponent while being ranked in the Top 25. Expect quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and the rest of the Longhorns’ leadership, to make sure that conversation doesn’t happen. I predict Texas to give Oklahoma its all on Saturday, but I don’t expect OU to go down easily.
Despite how terrible the Sooners’ 1-2 record looks, Oklahoma was two game-winning drives away from making that record 3-0. The Sooners have obvious problems, but not problems that are unfixable. If OU can find the solution to its flaws sometime between now and Saturday, a win is not impossible. But, against an opponent that knows the Sooners as well as UT does, I can’t see it happening.
Mason Young, assistant sports editor: Sooners 48, Longhorns 45
In a year unlike any other in college football, give me all the drama I can handle in this one.
Both OU and Texas’ defenses have been porous in their first two conference games in 2020, surrendering 75 and 96 points, respectively, in that span. I’d expect this one to be a shootout, with the game coming down to ball control and turnover-free play. If the Sooners were ever to get their run game going, the time for that is now, too, and OU also can’t afford any more wide receiver drops, either. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler has been money in the bank, but he can’t do it alone. The Sooners desperately need a standout ball carrier to take the reins of the backfield and a clear No. 1 receiver’s emergence wouldn’t hurt either.
And after last year’s version of Speed D sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger a program-record nine times, I’d anticipate Alex Grinch will bring more pressure Saturday to try to rob the senior of his second Red River Rivalry win in four tries. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas looked like a potential breakout star against Iowa State, but whether others in the front join him in bolstering OU’s pass rush remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s secondary was oft-exposed against the Cyclones and could use some reshuffling to improve. Freshman cornerback Joshua Eaton hinted on Twitter this week he might draw a start or increased playing time, Grinch said he’s always looking at different options, and the Sooners could use a youth infusion after poor performances from veterans to start the season.
Ultimately, I’ll take OU to edge the Longhorns on a late field goal much like Texas did to the Sooners in 2018.
Caleb McCourry, sports editor: Sooners 38, Texas 28
All eyes will be on quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Spencer Rattler Saturday. The game features Ehlinger’s three years of experience in the Red River Showdown against former five-star Rattler’s first time there.
But I think like last year, OU’s defensive line will bring adversity to Ehlinger. Despite losing Neville Gallimore to the draft, Jalen Redmond who opted out and Ronnie Perkins to suspension, players like Isaiah Thomas, Josh Ellison and Perrion Winfrey have been a bright spot while OU’s defense continues to struggle.
What OU should be most worried about is its secondary, which Ehlinger picked a part in the 2018 OU-Texas game with wide receivers Collin Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey combining for 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Longhorn sophomore receiver Joshua Moore has caught for 200 yards and four touchdowns this season, and will be a big test for a struggling OU defense.
Rattler, despite his woes against Kansas State, looked really comfortable against Iowa State while throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns while also running one as well, showing that if Rattler’s comfortable, he’s going to put up numbers and make plays. The Sooners’ defensive line putting pressure on Ehlinger, combined with Rattler’s growing play-making ability, should bring a bounce-back win in the Cotton Bowl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.