OU wrestling: Virginia Tech's Mitch Moore transfers to Oklahoma

Lou Rosselli

OU head coach Lou Rosselli during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Virginia Tech's Mitch Moore, the 2019 ACC Freshman of the Year, is transferring to the Sooners, Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced on Monday.

In his two years with the Hokies, Moore tallied a 36-18 record — 16 of which came from falls. Moore was a qualifier for the NCAA Championship. Per the Sooners' press release, Moore is expected to compete at 149 pounds.

For the 2020 season, the Sooners are going to have nine of their starters return.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

