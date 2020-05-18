OU wrestling: Virginia Tech's Mitch Moore transfers to Oklahoma

Virginia Tech's Mitch Moore, the 2019 ACC Freshman of the Year, is transferring to the Sooners, Oklahoma wrestling head coach Lou Rosselli announced on Monday.
𝘼𝙣 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣.Welcome to the OU family, @m1tchmoore!🔗 https://t.co/EVOoK8EVoQ#Sooners | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/0NvVR06cQL— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) May 18, 2020
In his two years with the Hokies, Moore tallied a 36-18 record — 16 of which came from falls. Moore was a qualifier for the NCAA Championship. Per the Sooners' press release, Moore is expected to compete at 149 pounds.
For the 2020 season, the Sooners are going to have nine of their starters return.
