OU wrestling: Virginia Tech transfer Mitch Moore pressuring opponents in new home with Sooners

Mitch Moore sat in the locker room, calm and collected right before the Ohio High School Athletic Association state wrestling tournament in 2018.
Moore, a senior at Graham High School in St. Paris, was quietly confident and ready for the challenge ahead inside Schottenstein Center in Columbus — a place he knew well, having spent time around the Ohio State wrestling program while in high school. He was getting ready to compete in his fourth state championship in four years, yet he wasn’t focused solely on any individual accolades.
To those who know him best, that’s Mitch.
Moore and four of his teammates won individual state titles and led Graham to its 18th-straight tournament team championship that day. Meanwhile, he became a four-time Ohio state champion. Growing up, wrestling came easy to Moore. He started competing at 5, and from then on, he didn’t want to do anything else.
“From the minute he walked on the mat he was like a fish to water,” said Troy Moore, Mitch’s father. “It just fit him perfect. He always loved it and was willing to make every sacrifice it took to accomplish his goals.”
Moore’s natural talents helped him become a dominant high school wrestler and he then followed in his brother Brent’s footsteps by committing to Virginia Tech. Unfortunately, he never felt at home with the Hokies, leading him to depart the program May 18 via the transfer portal.
Over two years later, Moore, a junior at OU, finished the regular season with a 7-3 record and is ranked No. 15 at 149 pounds after transferring to Norman over the summer. He started the season hot, winning his first seven bouts and leading the Sooners (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) to a top-20 ranking. He made the sacrifice to move over 1,000 miles in search of a new home, and he’s found it with the Sooners while continuing to be a team player who cares about his peers' success as much as his own.
Moore’s becoming a leader on an OU squad that’s hungry and itching to take its next step as a program by winning conference titles and competing for titles at the NCAA Championships. Ahead of this coming weekend’s 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Tournament, he’s made a name for himself in Norman and has brought a level of energy and toughness OU head coach Lou Rosselli and the Sooners have been searching for.
‘He definitely seems to be happier’
Moore’s hard work began to pay off at an early age.
He started excelling in middle school and began receiving recruiting letters from Division I schools when he was in eighth grade. Jake Crabtree, one of the assistant coaches at Graham when Moore was there, formed a bond with the wrestler.
Crabtree had a front-row seat to all of Moore’s state titles and got to see him grow into the competitor and person he is today. Crabtree still keeps in touch with Moore periodically and he tries to catch all of his matches on FloWrestling or ESPN+. Crabtree witnessed Moore’s work ethic and confidence on display every day.
“He was a cool character,” Crabtree said. “He wasn’t this cocky, arrogant, kid. He was just a laid-back, chill kind of guy. He was super confident, always helping others out and just a really neat person.”
Moore had multiple Division I offers and ultimately chose Virginia Tech over Ohio State. With Brent having wrestled there, Mitch had been around the program and developed a good relationship with the staff.
Head coach Kevin Dresser had been a big figure in Blacksburg for 11 seasons and built the program into one of the best in the nation. Although he never won a national championship, he turned a dismal team — 1-16 the season before he arrived — into a contender through recruiting and tough coaching. He led the Hokies to two ACC Tournament Championships and three ACC Dual Championships in his tenure.
It’s no surprise Moore wanted to learn and grow as a wrestler under Dresser, but he never got the chance. Moore committed to Virginia Tech at the start of his junior year of high school in 2016. However, in 2017, Dresser accepted an offer to become Iowa State’s head coach.
Moore was still successful at Virginia Tech. He was named the ACC Freshman of the Year in 2019 and qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2019 and 2020. But for part of his time in Blacksburg, Moore battled through concussions that left him sidelined from the national championships in 2020. And when healthy, he struggled to gel with the new coaching regime.
“I just really wasn’t happy at Tech,” Moore said. “Just the amount of time I was getting with coaches, I felt like I was a pretty hard worker and deserved some time. They never really gave me the time of day. They were always working with other guys and it was hard to see the other guys getting better while I was staying the same.”
After his second season with the Hokies, he decided to transfer. Deanne, Mitch’s mother, said her son had “made up his mind” a couple months before the end of the season. She even asked him where he wanted to go and his response was, “anywhere but where I’ve been.”
Forty-five minutes after putting his name in the transfer portal, Moore was getting phone calls left and right. The Sooners didn’t hesitate to reach out, as Rosselli called Moore as soon as he saw his name in the portal.
Rosselli knew Moore from scouting Ohio wrestlers while coaching at Ohio State from 2006-16. As a middle schooler, Moore began traveling to Columbus for camps on the weekends, developing a bond with Rosselli. OU assistant coach Nick Heflin was also aware of Moore after wrestling with the Buckeyes from 2010-14.
Despite Oklahoma’s campus being shut down due to COVID-19, Moore and his father flew in to check out the school and look around Norman shortly after he entered the portal. After visiting, Moore committed to the Sooners in May.
Moore fit right in with OU’s culture from the moment he joined the team, and it showed, as he won his first seven bouts when the season started in January. It was a little difficult at first, however, getting used to a new place during a pandemic where he couldn’t go places or meet new people.
“It was a weird time to transfer,” Deanne said. “But once the season started and he started seeing kids it got better. He’s made some really good friends down there.
“He definitely seems to be happier. He’s not frustrated. He speaks very highly of all of the coaches there and I think it’s been good for him.”
‘Focused on wrestling hard’
Crabtree has watched all of Moore’s bouts this season and likes what he’s seen.
In the regular season, Moore’s three losses came narrowly against three top-15 ranked wrestlers. They also came as he adjusted to a weight change, moving to 149 pounds from 141 pounds when he got to Oklahoma for the betterment of the team.
Moore has changed weight classes before. During his senior year of high school, he jumped to 145 pounds from 132. That didn’t slow him down, as he went on to win his fourth state championship and was the No. 17 overall recruit in the 2018 class by FloWrestling. He hasn’t missed a beat since bulking up at OU either.
“Going through a weight change is always tough,” Crabtree said. “But the confidence is there and I think he’s in the right place.”
In OU’s first Bedlam dual, Moore suffered a tough 4-0 loss to Oklahoma State’s No. 4 Boo Lewallen. Moore kept the dual scoreless for two periods, but in the end, Lewallen was too much. Moore got a rematch with Lewallen two weeks later and was defeated again, that time 6-2.
Moore and Lewallen could meet in a potential third bout this weekend at the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa. Moore could also run across another foe in Iowa State’s David Carr. Carr is a fellow Ohioan and pupil of Dresser who defeated Moore, 4-0, in their first and only match this season Jan. 24.
Rosselli has preached about effort all season long. Moore enters the week of the Big 12 Championship pre-seeded at No. 3 at 149 pounds, and he’s certain to give it his all for the team this weekend.
“We’re just focused on wrestling hard,” Moore said. “If you put enough pressure on someone for seven minutes, they’re going to break."
Now Moore’s in a position to potentially help OU win a Big 12 team championship — something it hasn’t achieved since 2002.
He’s endured more than seven minutes of pressure, but he hasn’t broken.
