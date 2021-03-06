OU wrestling: Troy Mantanona's pin lifts Sooners to 1st place after opening day of Big 12 Wrestling Championship

Sophomore Troy Mantanona dropped Utah Valley’s Koy Wilkinson to the ground and didn’t let up, pinning his foe to the mat.
After losing to North Dakota State’s Luke Weber, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship, Mantanona fell to the consolation bracket. But instead of succumbing to elimination in his next bout, he recorded two-straight wins by fall, including the pin of Wilkinson, and 14 total points.
The 165 pound sophomore, who wasn’t included in the tournament’s pre-seeding for his weight class, propelled No. 19 Oklahoma (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) to first place in the team standings after day one of the conference tournament on Saturday. Mantanona also earned himself a chance to qualify for nationals on Sunday.
165 WB | THE MAGICIAN! @troymantanona2 with ANOTHER pin to win and move on! He'll wrestle for a spot at nationals tomorrow morning! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/qso8oSFFqM— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 7, 2021
“Mantanona’s pins add up,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said afterward. “If you want to be a championship team, you’ve got to get bonus points and it’s really good to be in a position like this.”
In addition to being in first place, the Sooners scored 107 points on day one at Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Center after scoring just 86 points across both days of the 2020 tournament. OU had three wrestlers qualify for Big 12 title bouts, which is tied for the most in the tournament. It’s nine remaining wrestlers are also the most among conference opponents.
After the tournament’s first two sessions, junior Tony Madrigal at 133 pounds, redshirt junior Dom Demas at 141 pounds and junior Mitch Moore at 149 pounds all qualified for the championship in their weight classes on Sunday. The trio also qualified for the NCAA championships on March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Madrigal, who had a disappointing 3-7 record in the regular season, became the first unseeded wrestler to ever make a Big 12 final after defeating Iowa State’s Zach Redding, 8-3, in the semifinals. Madrigal also defeated Wyoming’s Job Greenwood, 6-0, and South Dakota State’s Zach Price, 4-3, to punch his ticket to the Big 12 finals and nationals.
133 SEMIS | TONY TIME IS 🔙He knocks off #7 Zach Redding 8-3 and is into tomorrow's final! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/PrSqeMkAPh— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 6, 2021
“Tony’s had a really tough season,” Rosselli said. “He’s had some COVID issues, he’s battled through some weight issues and it was nice to see him finally get the payoff that he’s been working for. I knew he was capable, he did a really nice job and I’m proud of him. He’s finding ways to win.”
Demas, the No. 2 seed at 141 pounds, had victories over North Dakota State’s Dylan Droegemueller, 3-2, and South Dakota State’s Clay Carlson, 3-2, to advance to the Big 12 final for the third straight year.
141 SEMIS | Like clockwork. @dombreezzy holds off Carlson to win 3-2 and he is into the finals for the 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 year in a row! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/ZXl91tm7pC— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 6, 2021
Demas will face Iowa State’s Ian Parker, the top seeded wrestler in the 141 pound class, in a much anticipated rematch of the 2020 Big 12 final. Parker won that bout in sudden-victory two, upsetting Demas after he won the 141 pound title in 2019.
“Ian does a really great job of staying in position,” Rosselli said. “He’s aggressive and he wrestles hard the whole time. For Dom I think it’s just about going out and getting after the guy more and if he does that and wrestles really hard I think he’ll be fine.”
Moore, the No. 3 seed at 149 pounds, defeated Air Force’s Dylan Martinez, 11-3, and Wyoming’s Jaron Jensen, 4-2, to advance to the Big 12 final and return to the NCAA championships. Moore previously qualified for nationals in 2019 and 2020 during his time at Virginia Tech before transferring to OU over the summer.
Qualifier #️⃣3️⃣@m1tchmoore is 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 into the NCAA Championship with an allocated bid at 149 pounds! He'll compete for a Big 12 title tomorrow night! #Sooners | @ncaawrestling pic.twitter.com/I1L66D8EZW— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 6, 2021
“He was a great addition for us, he’s tough and he comes to work like a pro, so I was glad to see him make the finals," Rosselli said of Moore. "I can’t say enough about the transition he’s had.”
Now in the lead, the Sooners return to action on Sunday with session three starting at 10 a.m. CT. The consolation semifinals and third and fifth place matches will air on ESPN+.
The tournament championship matches will begin at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, airing on ESPN 2. The Sooners will be chasing more individual accolades, NCAA championship qualifications and, perhaps, their first conference tournament title since 2002.
“The kids have done a fantastic job,” Rosselli said. “There’s a lot of wrestling still left, but it’s a good day one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.