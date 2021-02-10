OU wrestling: Sooners' tri-dual against Fresno State, Oregon State cancelled due to COVID-19

No. 18 Oklahoma’s (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) scheduled tri-dual in Fresno, California, against Fresno State and Oregon State on Feb. 14 has been cancelled due to contract tracing within the Fresno State program, OU announced Monday.
𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⤵️Our duals scheduled for Feb. 14 in California vs. Fresno State and Oregon State have been canceled due to COVID-19 interruptions in the FS program. We're back in action on Feb. 21 in Stillwater for Bedlam. 📰 | https://t.co/cXyb7DgpO0 pic.twitter.com/FSUm3IGte0— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 11, 2021
Next, The Sooners will travel to Stillwater for their last regular season dual to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State on Feb. 21 before heading to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championship on March 6-7.
The matches against Fresno State and Oregon State are the first the Sooners have needed to cancel this season due to COVID-19. Instead, OU will be looking ahead to one last chance to face the Cowboys, who defeated the Sooners, 24-10, on Feb. 7 in Norman.
