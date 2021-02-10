You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU wrestling: Sooners' tri-dual against Fresno State, Oregon State cancelled due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anthony Madrigal

Then-sophomore Tony Madrigal during the match against West Virginia on Jan. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma’s (5-4, 2-3 Big 12) scheduled tri-dual in Fresno, California, against Fresno State and Oregon State on Feb. 14 has been cancelled due to contract tracing within the Fresno State program, OU announced Monday.

Next, The Sooners will travel to Stillwater for their last regular season dual to take on No. 6 Oklahoma State on Feb. 21 before heading to Tulsa for the Big 12 Championship on March 6-7.

The matches against Fresno State and Oregon State are the first the Sooners have needed to cancel this season due to COVID-19. Instead, OU will be looking ahead to one last chance to face the Cowboys, who defeated the Sooners, 24-10, on Feb. 7 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments