OU wrestling: Sooners tie Oklahoma State for Big 12 Championship, take 1st conference title since 2002

No. 19 Oklahoma (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) finished the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship tied for first place at Tulsa’s Bank of Oklahoma Center on Sunday.
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩 𝙞𝙨 𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧The Oklahoma Sooners are co-champions of the Big 12! #Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/a65Fjn8XQt— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) March 8, 2021
OU capped the weekend as co-champs with 124 overall team points alongside in-state rival No. 6 Oklahoma State. It’s the Sooners’ 24th conference title in program history and their first Big 12 tournament title since 2002, when they won the championship outright.
Redshirt junior Dom Demas defeated a No. 1 seed in Iowa State’s Ian Parker in TB-2 to win the 141 pound Big 12 title, avenging his loss to Parker in the 2020 Big 12 final. The win gives Demas his second Big 12 title of his career after he won his first in 2019.
Juniors Tony Madrigal and Mitch Moore both lost in their title bouts and finished as runner ups. Madrigal at 133 pounds fell to the No. 1 seed in Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix, 6-1. Moore at 149 pounds fell to the No. 1 seed in Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen, 7-6.
All three wrestlers qualified for the NCAA championships on March 18-20 in St. Louis. Redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman, junior Jake Woodley and redshirt senior Justin Thomas earned spots at nationals as well.
