OU wrestling: Sooners suffer 27-8 road loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam rematch

Oklahoma (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) struggled mightily in a 27-8 loss to No. 10 Oklahoma State (13-2, 7-1 Big 12) at Gallagher Iba Arena in Stillwater on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners started the competition at 174 with a big win from No. 12 ranked redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona, who earned a 10-5 victory over No. 11 ranked redshirt senior Joe Smith, giving OU a 3-0 lead.
Oklahoma State knotted the score at three apiece at 184, as No. 16 ranked redshirt freshman Anthony Montalvo delivered a 3-0 win over OU freshman Darrien Roberts.
Following the Roberts and Montalvo bout, both teams received a single point deduction due to unsportsmanlike conduct as tempers flared out on the mat.
No. 15 ranked redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley went on to top No. 11 ranked redshirt junior Dakota Geer, 10-9 at 197, putting the Sooners on top, 5-2 as the back and forth battle continued.
OSU claimed a 6-5 advantage after the heavyweight bout, thanks to redshirt sophomore Austin Harris's 13-5 defeat over redshirt sophomore Collin McCoy.
The Cowboys led 12-5 at the break following No. 4 ranked redshirt senior Nick Piccininni's win by fall against OU redshirt senior Christian Moody at 125.
Oklahoma State blew the dual wide open coming out of halftime, taking a 15-5 lead after No. 18 ranked freshman Reece Witcraft's 11-7 victory over redshirt freshman Tommy Hoskins at 133.
OU would chip away at the deficit at 141, as No. 7 ranked redshirt sophomore Dom Demas notched a 4-2 win over No. 19 ranked redshirt junior Dusty Hone, but the Sooners would fail to gain momentum from the victory.
At 149 Oklahoma redshirt freshman Jacob Butler dropped a 14-1 major decision to No. 6 ranked redshirt junior Boo Lewallen.
Then at 157, No. 18 ranked redshirt sophomore Wyatt Sheets garnered an 8-3 defeat of No. 22 ranked redshirt junior Justin Thomas, as OSU's lead grew to 22-8.
In the final bout of the afternoon, OSU redshirt freshman Travis Wittlake grabbed a dominant 19-4 win over redshirt freshman Elijah Joseph at 165, as OU dropped three straight to end the contest.
The Sooners' final regular season dual meet will be against Fresno State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 23 at McCasland Field House, and will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
