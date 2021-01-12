OU wrestling: Sooners stay at No. 19 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma stayed put at No. 19 in the new National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll released Tuesday despite its loss to Arizona State Friday.
Holding strong in the polls entering week ✌️#Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/pfjjwb1ipW— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) January 12, 2021
OU received 89 points after Friday’s home loss the No. 11 Sun Devils. The only other Big 12 teams ranked include Oklahoma State at No. 5 and Iowa State at No. 10.
Meanwhile, FloWrestling released its new individual rankings and six Sooners made the cut. Junior Dom Demas stayed at No. 6 at 141 pounds after defeating No. 23 Peter Lipari, 2-1 in overtime. Redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona dropped three spots to No. 9 at 174 pounds after being upset by unranked redshirt freshman Trey Munoz.
Junior Tony Madrigal dropped just one spot to No. 11 at 133 pounds after getting routed, 13-3, by No. 12 Michael McGee. Other Sooners ranked this week by FloWrestling include junior transfer Mitch Moore at No. 13 at 149 pounds, redshirt senior Justin Thomas at No. 13 at 157 pounds and redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 13 at 197 pounds.
Oklahoma looks to get into the win column against Bucknell and West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 17 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.