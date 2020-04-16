You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU wrestling: Sooners sign Niagara Falls wrestler Willie McDougald

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lou Rosselli

OU head coach Lou Rosselli during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Niagara Falls High School wrestler Willie McDougald has signed with OU wrestling according to an announcement from the program via twitter on Thursday.

Niagara Falls' all time wins leader with a 243-17 career record, McDougald is a two time New York state champion, with titles at both 132 and 145 pounds.

McDougald is the 17th ranked wrestler in the nation at 145 according to intermatwrestle.com and the 5th best wrestler in the state of New York in armdrag.com's pound for pound rankings.

Choosing Oklahoma over Buffalo, among other schools, McDougald committed to OU on April 4, and is expected to wrestle at 149 or 157 pounds for the Sooners.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments