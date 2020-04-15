You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU wrestling: Sooners sign Edmond Memorial wrestler Jackson Oplotnik

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli

OU head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli watches one of his players from the side of the mat during the Bedlam meet Dec. 2.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Edmond Memorial wrestler Jackson Oplotnik has signed with OU wrestling according to an announcement from the program via Twitter on Wednesday.

Oplotnik is ranked as a 3-star wrestler and owns a 36-13 career record with 11 pins and three major decision wins according to trackwrestling.com.

The local competitor was the Oklahoma Class 6A runner up in the 145 pound weight class and was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 6A West All-Star team in 2020.

Oplotnik is projected to wrestle at either 157 pounds or 165 pounds for the Sooners.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments