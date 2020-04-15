OU wrestling: Sooners sign Edmond Memorial wrestler Jackson Oplotnik

Edmond Memorial wrestler Jackson Oplotnik has signed with OU wrestling according to an announcement from the program via Twitter on Wednesday.
BOOMER!Welcome to the family, Jackson! #Emerge | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/nf7LJRkvYI— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) April 15, 2020
Oplotnik is ranked as a 3-star wrestler and owns a 36-13 career record with 11 pins and three major decision wins according to trackwrestling.com.
The local competitor was the Oklahoma Class 6A runner up in the 145 pound weight class and was named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association 6A West All-Star team in 2020.
Oplotnik is projected to wrestle at either 157 pounds or 165 pounds for the Sooners.
