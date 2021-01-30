OU wrestling: Sooners set for preparatory quad-dual with Little Rock, South Dakota State, Stanford ahead of Bedlam

The Sooners took a slight 10-7 lead into the second half of Sunday’s dual against No. 19 Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
That lead wouldn’t stick.
UNI won the last four out of five bouts and blew the match wide open. No. 13 at 197 pounds redshirt junior Jake Woodley earned a 4-0 win over Tyrell Gordon, but the Sooners didn’t have a chance. No. 7 at 285 pounds Carter Isley added a 3-2 win over redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman for the Panthers, and the Sooners lost, 23-13.
A week later, the Sooners will travel to Little Rock for a quad-dual with South Dakota State, Little Rock and No. 21 Stanford beginning Sunday morning at 10 a.m. CT. OU scheduled the extra duals in a previously open slot to prepare for facing No. 5 Oklahoma State on Feb. 7.
“We’ve got to do more work, we’ve got to do all of the little things, and get all of the details right,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said. “We can do this by making weight correctly, pushing ourselves harder in practice, and fixing a little bit of technique.”
Junior Tony Madrigal, ranked No. 19 at 133 pounds, and Anthony Mantanona, ranked No. 22 at 174 pounds, have gotten off to disappointing starts to the season. Both have started the season with a 2-3 record after being ranked in the top-10 in the preseason. They will both get their chance to prove themselves with three more bouts Sunday.
“I think they’re better than what they’re showing,” Rosselli said. “Those guys are capable of winning, they’re ranked wrestlers, but I think you’re seeing a little bit of ramifications from COVID, being off from March to August. It’s been a dismal training series.”
South Dakota State comes into Sunday’s quad with a 2-3 overall record and a 1-2 Big 12 record. The conference matchup provides some good battles, including at 141 pounds, where No. 7 Dom Demas will take on No. 22 Clay Carlson. Another big-time battle is at 157 pounds, as No. 11 Justin Thomas battles No. 18 Cade DeVos. And perhaps the most intriguing bout of the match comes at 197 pounds, as No. 12 Jake Woodley looks to continue his winning streak against No. 9 Tanner Sloan.
“They’re always a challenge,” Rosselli said. “I know (South Dakota State head coach Damion Hahn’s) going to have them ready. He’s done a really good job. I expect our guys to be out there fighting and for it to be very competitive.”
The Sooners’ second bout of the day comes against Little Rock and begins at 12 p.m. CT. The Trojans are winners of two straight and come into Sunday’s meet with a 2-6 overall record and a 1-3 conference record.
Saturday will be the first time the Sooners face the Trojans under Rosselli, but he knows what to expect. Redshirt senior Paul Bianchi at 133 pounds was runner-up at the Pac-12 championships last season after transferring in from North Dakota State. Senior Dylan Johnson at 197 pounds placed fifth at the Pac-12 championships last season. Both Tony Madrigal and Jake Woodley will have their hands full with those guys on Sunday.
Following the Little Rock match, the Sooners will battle No. 21 Stanford for the first time since 2009 at 2 p.m. CT. The Cardinals are 3-0 to start the season and will travel to Little Rock for the quad on only two days rest, as they defeated California Baptist and Cal Poly Thursday night.
Stanford has two ranked wrestlers in No. 15 Jaden Abas at 149 pounds and No. 16 Requir van der Merwe at 157 pounds. Both guys will face ranked opponents against the Sooners in No. 13 Mitch Moore at 149 pounds and No. 11 Justin Thomas at 157 pounds.
Moore and Thomas have gotten off strong to begin the season, combining for a record of 9-1. The only loss between the two came on Jan. 24, as Iowa State’s No. 3 David Carr defeated Thomas, 4-0.
“(Abas) is really good,” Rosselli said. “They’re tough, and it’s important for us to be battle tested as we get closer to the end of the year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.