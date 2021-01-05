OU wrestling: Sooners release attendance information for 2021 season

Oklahoma wrestling announced its attendance policy for the 2021 season on Tuesday, stating it will not sell tickets to the Sooners’ home opener against Arizona State on Friday, Jan. 8 due to COVID-19 precautions.
Though meets at McCasland Field House will be closed to fans, student-athletes on each team will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis. Those attending dual meets at McCasland must follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks at all times. Gates will open one hour prior to start time.
Although Friday night’s event will be closed to the public, OU’s home meet against Oklahoma State on Feb. 7 is scheduled to be a ticketed public event at the Lloyd Noble Center. Tickets for that event will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Jan. 12 via SoonerSports.com.
The announcement comes during opening week, as the Sooners, ranked No. 20 in the coaches poll, look to start the 2021 season off strong against the No. 11 Sun Devils at 7 p.m. CT Friday.
