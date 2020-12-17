OU wrestling: Sooners release 2021 schedule, reveal 8 total events, 2 home duals

Thursday, the OU wrestling team revealed its 2021 schedule, which features eight total events.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫...Your 2021 Oklahoma wrestling schedule ⤵️🔗 https://t.co/imziGz88c5#Sooners | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/XfQmYrJKXY— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) December 17, 2020
The schedule includes two home duals against Arizona State and Oklahoma State. The Sooners return six 2020 NCAA qualifiers this season in Jake Woodley, Anthony Mantanona, Justin Thomas, Mitch Moore, Dom Demas and Tony Madrigal.
The Sooners had a regular season record of 5-7 in 2020 and finished sixth in the Big 12 Championship. They will look to improve in 2021 as they start their season at home against Arizona State at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 8 on FOX Sports Oklahoma.
