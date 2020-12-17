You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners release 2021 schedule, reveal 8 total events, 2 home duals

Dom Demas

Redshirt sophomore Dom Demas during the match against West Virginia on Jan. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Thursday, the OU wrestling team revealed its 2021 schedule, which features eight total events.

The schedule includes two home duals against Arizona State and Oklahoma State. The Sooners return six 2020 NCAA qualifiers this season in Jake Woodley, Anthony Mantanona, Justin Thomas, Mitch Moore, Dom Demas and Tony Madrigal.

The Sooners had a regular season record of 5-7 in 2020 and finished sixth in the Big 12 Championship. They will look to improve in 2021 as they start their season at home against Arizona State at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 8 on FOX Sports Oklahoma.

