OU wrestling: Sooners move up to No. 19 in NWCA Coaches Poll after quad-dual sweep

Oklahoma (5-3, 2-2 Big 12) came in at No. 19 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday.
Bedlam is 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 a top-20 dual. See you Sunday‼️🏟️ | LNC📆 | Sunday, 1 p.m.🎟 https://t.co/d8wEDxgFNW | #TheRise pic.twitter.com/9M2DXNwSvJ— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) February 2, 2021
The Sooners jumped three spots from No. 22 following their quad-dual wins over South Dakota State, Little Rock, and then-No. 21 Stanford on Jan. 31.
OU had five wrestlers ranked in the latest individual rankings from FloWrestling, including redshirt junior Dom Demas at No. 7 at 141 pounds. Demas is 7-1 on the season and has won 19 of his last 21 bouts.
Redshirt senior Justin Thomas came in at No. 12 at 157 pounds, he’s set to take on Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets, who came in at No. 8, for a top-15 showdown. Other Sooners ranked include junior Mitch Moore at No. 13 at 149 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 13 at 197 pounds, and redshirt freshman Josh Heindselman at No. 21 at 285 pounds.
The Sooners host No. 5 Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
