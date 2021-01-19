You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners move up to No. 18 in latest NWCA Coaches Poll

Madrigal

Then-freshman Anthony Madrigal wrestles against an opponent from Lehigh University Feb. 2, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma jumped one spot to No. 18 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association Coaches Poll released Tuesday. OU previously defeated Bucknell and West Virginia on Sunday.

The Sooners collected 98 points after Sunday’s road wins. The other Big 12 teams ranked include Oklahoma State at No. 5, Iowa State at No. 13, Northern Iowa at No. 19 and Northern Colorado at No. 20. 

FloWrestling released its new individual rankings Tuesday, which included six Sooners. Junior Dom Demas dropped a spot to No. 7 at 141 pounds after dominating Bucknell’s Kurt Phipps, 16-5, and West Virginia’s Jeffrey Boyd, 8-3. Redshirt junior Anthony Mantanona stayed at No. 9 at 174 pounds after defeating Bucknell’s Frankie Guida, 6-2, and West Virginia’s Scott Joll, 13-7. 

Redshirt senior Justin Thomas leaped two spots to No. 11 at 157 pounds after two impressive wins against Bucknell’s Nick Delp, 7-5, and West Virginia’s Walker Heard, 8-2.

FloWrestling’s rankings also include junior Mitch Moore at No. 13 at 149 pounds, redshirt junior Jake Woodley at No. 13 at 197 pounds and junior Tony Madrigal at No. 15 at 133 pounds. 

The Sooners look to build on their success against two ranked foes, No. 13 Iowa State, and No. 19 Northern Iowa in a tri-dual starting at 3 p.m. Jan. 24 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. 

