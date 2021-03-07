You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners' Lou Rosselli named 2021 Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year

Lou Rosselli

Head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli yells during the 2021 Big 12 Championship on March 6.

 Brett Rojo/Big 12 Conference

OU head coach Lou Rosselli was named the 2021 Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year on Sunday night after leading the Sooners to a Big 12 co-championship — the program’s first conference title since 2002.

Oklahoma’s co-championship shared with Oklahoma State comes after Rosselli’s squad finished sixth in the tournament a year ago. OU finished the 2021 regular season 5-5 and 2-4 in the Big 12. The Sooners also advanced six wrestlers to the NCAA championships.

Oklahoma ended the regular season with some question marks, losing back-to-back duals to in-state rival No. 6 Oklahoma State, but those questions got answered as they took home honors alongside the Cowboys.

Rosselli is in his fifth year as head coach of the Sooners and is changing the culture in Norman. He arrived at OU in 2016 after previously spending 10 seasons in Columbus on the Ohio State coaching staff. The 2021 conference coaching award is Rosselli’s first coach of the year honor. 

