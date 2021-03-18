You have permission to edit this article.
OU wrestling: Sooners in 33rd place after 1st day of 2021 NCAA Championships, Jake Woodley reaches quarterfinals

Jake Woodley

Then-redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley during the match against Iowa State Feb. 9, 2020.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

After the first day of the NCAA Championships on Thursday at Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, No. 19 OU (5-5, 2-4 Big 12) is in 33rd place overall with five points.

Redshirt junior No. 26 at 197 pounds Jake Woodley advanced to the quarterfinals after his day one performance. Woodley finished the day with two huge top-10 upset wins. He knocked off Missouri’s No. 7 Rocky Elam, 4-1, and then defeated Michigan State’s No. 10 Cam Caffey via decision, 4-3, to punch his ticket to the quarterfinals. He’s the only Sooner remaining in the championship bracket.

Redshirt junior No. 5 at 141 pounds Dom Demas, junior No. 13 at 149 pounds Mitch Moore and redshirt freshman No. 19 heavyweight Josh Heindselman all finished the first two sessions 1-1, staying alive in the tournament but knocked out of the championship bracket.

Juniors No. 11 at 133 pounds Tony Madrigal and No. 23 at 174 pounds Anthony Mantanona were eliminated on day one. Madrigal fell to Navy’s No. 27 Jacob Allen, 7-1, and Mantanona was pinned by Rutgers’ No. 26 Jackson Turley. Redshirt senior No. 10 at 157 pounds Justin Thomas’ season also came to an end after he fell to Missouri’s No. 7 Jarrett Jacques, 3-1.

OU is back at it Friday for sessions 3-5 starting at 10 a.m. CT on ESPNU. 

