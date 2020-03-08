OU wrestling: Sooners finish 6th in Big 12 Championships, 6 Sooners to compete at NCAA Championships

Oklahoma finished the 2020 Big 12 Championships in sixth place with 83 points at Tulsa's Bank of Oklahoma Center on Sunday, while two wrestlers fell in their weight classes' title bout and two more competitors qualified for the NCAA Championships.
Redshirt sophomore Dom Demas was unable to defend his 141-pound conference title, dropping the championship match to Iowa State's Ian Parker.
Redshirt sophomore Anthony Mantanona finished his run through the 174-pound bracket with a loss, falling to Northern Iowa's Bryce Steiert in the final round.
One of the bright spots for the Sooners was Redshirt senior Christian Moody, who pinned Northern Iowa's Jay Schwarm to take home third place in the 125-pound class and secure his passage to nationals.
Redshirt sophomore Jake Woodley impressed as well, finishing in fifth place in the 197-pound class with a 3-1 win over Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan.
Freshman Darrien Roberts also finished the tournament with a strong effort, winning the 184-pound 7th place match over Air Force's Jacob Thompson.
Additionally, redshirt junior Justin Thomas finished fourth in the 157-pound class and punched his ticket to nationals, while sophomore Anthony Madrigal placed fourth in the 133-pound class.
OU will send Demas, Mantanona, Madrigal, Woodley, Thomas and Moody to Minneapolis, Minnesota for the NCAA Championships on March 19-21.
