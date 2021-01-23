OU wrestling: Sooners finding groove ahead of big battles with Iowa State, Northern Iowa

No. 18 Oklahoma (2-1, 1-1) will be looking to pick up two more wins Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa as it takes part in a tri-dual against No. 13 Iowa State (3-1, 0-0) and No. 19 Northern Iowa (2-1, 2-0).
OU hits the road coming off two big wins in Morgantown, West Virginia, against Bucknell and West Virginia on Jan. 17. The Sooners rose to No. 18 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Coaches Poll after their wins.
“Everybody’s starting to get more comfortable in their weight classes,” OU head coach Lou Rosselli said of his team ahead of Sunday’s meet. “The energy’s been good. There’s a lot of wrestling left, each competition matters, and gearing up for each one and getting excited is a big part of being successful.”
Sunday’s road trip is a chance for OU to build on its success and start a winning streak. It’s also an opportunity for revenge. Both Iowa State and Northern Iowa dominated the Sooners in Norman by scores of 22-14 and 25-13.
“This year we have a little bit more experience,” Rosselli said. “There’s just some weight classes where we’re more solid.”
Iowa State leads the all-time series with Oklahoma, 47-43-3. However, the Sooners are 2-2 against the Cyclones under Rosselli. Sunday’s dual between Oklahoma and Northern Iowa will be only the 13th time the two schools have faced each other, with the Panthers holding a 7-5 advantage.
Iowa State opened the season with three blowout wins against Wartburg, Loras and Nebraska at Kearney, beating their opponents by a combined score of, 113-10, before losing to No. 9 Missouri, 31-7. The Cyclones have seven total wrestlers ranked by FloWrestling, including defending Big 12 Champion No. 3 at 157 pounds David Carr.
Meanwhile, Northern Iowa is coming off a pair of blowout conference wins against South Dakota State and North Dakota State before falling to No. 9 Missouri. The Panthers have two wrestlers ranked by FloWrestling, including reigning Big 12 Wrestler of the Week Brody Teske, who jumped all the way to No. 10 at 157 pounds from No. 25 after starting the season 3-0.
OU has its own undefeated star wrestler at 157 pounds in redshirt senior No. 11 Justin Thomas. Thomas will have his work cut out for him Sunday facing the No. 3 and No. 10 wrestlers in his weight class. Thomas has only lost six bouts in his OU career, with two of those defeats coming against Carr.
“(Thomas) has to go out and compete really hard,” Rosselli said. “(Carr) is really good, but they’ve wrestled really close and I expect (Thomas) to go out and try to get himself a win.”
Other Sooners looking to stay undefeated include redshirt junior Dom Demas and junior Mitch Moore. Demas will face the Cyclones’ No. 5 ranked wrestler at 141 pounds Ian Parker. Demas has won his last 15 bouts with his last loss coming to Parker in the Big 12 final.
Another Sooner looking to continue success is redshirt freshman heavyweight Josh Heindselman. After starting off slow against Arizona State in the season opener, Heindselman picked up his first collegiate win and went 2-0 on Jan. 17 in Morgantown.
Heindselman has been waiting for an opportunity to put his skills on display. This offseason, being as unusual as it was, was a chance for him to focus on his goals and become a better wrestler.
“With COVID and everything it was hard to work out,” Heindselman said. “I had to get a little creative. I felt like I put a lot of work in during the quarantine and it feels like it’s paying off.
“I think I’m a top-25 guy and it felt good to finally be able to show it.”
The promising prospect from Piedmont, Oklahoma redshirted last season before winning the UWW National Championship during the offseason.
Heindselman will get two big opportunities to showcase his talents on the national stage Sunday when he faces off against Northern Iowa’s No. 7 ranked Carter Isley and Iowa State’s No. 6 ranked Gannon Gremmel.
“Both are two top-8 guys, they’re both pretty tough,” Heindselman said. “They’re both strong and like to fight, but luckily I like to fight too.”
The Sooners will take on No. 13 Iowa State beginning at 1 p.m. CT followed by No. 19 Northern Iowa at 3 p.m. CT Jan. 23 in Cedar Falls.
